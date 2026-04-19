CM Punk Believes Recent Signing is a Perfect Fit for WWE

CM Punk believes this recent signing has always belonged in WWE, calling them a perfect fit.

Current WWE World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk has pretty much seen it all in the world of professional wrestling. But when someone like Danhausen comes along, it's hard not to take notice of the very nice, very evil competitor.

Punk and Danhausen were first seen interacting during their time in AEW. The two had a humorous relationship in which Punk would pay Danhausen with rare comic books and "human monies" to make up for stealing his finisher, the Goodnighthausen, also known as the Go to Sleep.

Danhausen | WWE

CM Punk believes Danhausen is perfect for WWE

Punk was a recent guest on ESPN's UNSPORTSMANLIKE ahead of WrestleMania 42. When asked about the newly signed Danhausen, who has quickly captured the hearts and imagination of the WWE Universe, Punk said Danhausen is a perfect fit and believes he's always belonged in the company.

"I think his impact, man, he's perfect for WWE," CM Punk said. "He is perfect for what we do. Sometimes you find a talent that has always kind of belonged here, and you never really realized it. He's somebody who, to me, is a throwback.

"He's a bit of a gimmick, but he's so entertaining, and you can put him in any single situation, and it's more about how other people react or don't react to him. Hopefully, I said enough nice things about him that he's not going to curse me."

CM Punk reveals how to not be cursed by Danhausen

When asked about his friendship with Danhausen, Punk revealed it's less a friendship and more him paying Danhausen money so he doesn't curse him. Noting that everyone else in WWE should take note that if you just give Danhausen some cash, he's not going to curse you.

"I wouldn't say I'm great friends with him. The relationship is more I keep giving him money, and he doesn't curse me," CM Punk admitted. "I think a lot of people need to take a lesson from that. He's cursing people left and right, and all you got to do is give the guy some cash."

Danhausen not currently being booked for WrestleMania 42 this weekend should put the entire roster on alert that they could feel the wrath of one of his curses at any moment.

Danhausen is a @WWE Hall of Famer! @WWEBigE said so himself and you wouldn’t call the nicest and strongest human alive a liar would you? https://t.co/AePox4m6Ox — Danhausen (@DanhausenAD) April 18, 2026

Despite not being scheduled for a match, recent reports have suggested that Danhausen will have a presence on the Showcase of the Immortals this weekend, noting that a segment between himself and host John Cena has been discussed.

The Takedown on SI will have live coverage of WWE WrestleMania 42 all weekend long.