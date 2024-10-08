CM Punk Gives Major Career Update On WWE Raw
A taped up, limping, and lethargic CM Punk opened this week's episode of WWE Raw by addressing his fans and future after battling Drew McIntyre in a violent Hell in a Cell match at Bad Blood.
From the top of the entrance ramp, Punk revealed that he would be taking some time away to see his wife for the first time in five weeks and figure out what's next for him now that his 10-month blood feud with McIntyre is over. Punk said that he didn't feel like a winner because his body was beat up and then thanked his fans and his peers for supporting him since he returned to the WWE nearly a year ago.
Punk also thanked his haters saying that he "turned hate into cash." He wondered why his haters doubted him, but encouraged them all to keep doing just that.
Seth Rollins showdown looms
Though Punk is heading home, a showdown match with Seth Rollins still looms for him. After Punk finished his address to fans, Seth Rollins made his entrance and crossed paths with the Second City Saint. The two men stared each other down before walking their separate ways.
This year at SummerSlam, Rollins was the special referee for the first Punk vs. McIntyre match and mistakenly got involved, costing Punk the win.
Punk and Rollins have been at odds with one another since Punk returned to WWE at Survivor Series last year. The duo was slated to wrestle one another at WrestleMania 41, but didn't due to Punk getting injured at the Royal Rumble at the hands of McIntyre.
