Drew McIntyre Shows Off Head Staples After Bad Blood Hell In A Cell Match [PICTURES]

SI Wrestling Staff

Drew McIntyre talks about CM Punk, Hell in a Cell and more with The Takedown on SI!
WWE Bad Blood's Hell in a Cell match over the weekend was a brutal affair.

Both men were left bloodied in a match that lived up to the legacy of the very first Hell in a Cell between Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker back at the original 'Badd Blood: In Your House' event in 1997.

During the match, CM Punk hit McIntyre over the head with a metal toolbox. That shot would bust open McIntyre's head so badly that he reportedly required 16 staples after the match.

McIntyre went on to share pictures of the damage on Twitter/X on Sunday, commenting alongside the post "I saw red."

He wasn't lying.

