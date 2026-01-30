CM Punk, Liv Morgan & Bron Breakker Talk WWE 2K26 as New Game Info Released

For the second time in his career, and the first since the 2013 installment, CM Punk has graced the standard cover edition of WWE's flagship video game franchise.

WWE 2K26, developed by Visual Concepts, will be available for purchase starting on Friday, March 6 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC via Steam, and the reigning World Heavyweight Champion will also headline this year's 2K Showcase.

“As a kid, I could only dream of being on the cover of a video game. Now I join a very exclusive group of WWE Superstars who have done it twice,” CM Punk is a statement.

"I enjoyed the experience of narrating the 2KShowcase, which gave me an opportunity to tell fans the straight, unfiltered story of the moments, matches, and controversies in my career. Players will get to step into my boots, relive some of my proudest WWE moments, and take on challenges I never had the opportunity to face.”

CM Punk | WWE 2K26

The Standard Edition, one of four total this year, will be available for $69.99, and all players who pre-order this version of the game will also receive the Joe Hendry Pack. The bonus content will allow all the true believers out there to play as the former TNA World Heavyweight Champion, and will also include a Joe Hendry shirt cosmetic item, MyFACTION EVO card, and Spin Island Emote.

WWE Hall of Famer and current Chief Content Officer, Paul “Triple H” Levesque is front and center on The King of Kings Edition on WWE 2K26, which celebrates the in-ring career and ongoing behind-the-scenes legacy of the man they call The Game.

The King of Kings Edition will be available for $99.99, and will include the Standard Edition, Joe Hendry Pack, Ringside Pass Premium Season 1 and 32,500 virtual currency. Plus, it will come with playable versions of Triple H '98 and Stephanie McMahon '00, and a “Triple H Signature Taunt” Emote for The Island.

King of Kings Edition | WWE 2K26

Triple H was just one of many larger-than-life personalities that dominated the Attitude Era in WWE, and now fans will have the opportunity to relive what many believe to be the glory days of professional wrestling with the Attitude Era Edition on WWE 2K26.

The Attitude Era Edition will run $129.99, and will allow players to step into the shoes of iconic characters like “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, The Rock, Triple H, Shawn Michaels, The Undertaker, Kane, Trish Stratus, Lita, Chyna, Kurt Angle, The Dudley Boyz and more.

In addition to all of the content included in the King of Kings Edition, the Attitude Era Edition includes access to Ringside Pass Premium Seasons 1-4, plus the Attitude Era Edition Pack, which features playable Superstars like The Rock ‘99, Kane ‘98, and Chyna ‘97.

The Attitude Era Edition | WWE 2K26

“Stone Cold” Steve Austin “Rattlesnake” and The Rock “People’s Champ” MyFACTION EVO cards will also be included, along with the Raw is War ‘98 Arena, and Undertaker “Thumb Across the Neck” and Shawn Michaels “DX Crotch Chop” Emotes for The Island.

The Superstar Mega-Boost is also included, which grants 200 MySUPERSTAR attribute points for MyRISE, plus 100,000 virtual currency.

Last but certainly not least, an all-new “super-premium” Monday Night War Edition of WWE 2K26 will feature content tied to WWE stars of the Attitude Era, as well as a collection of WCW’s biggest names, including “Hollywood” Hulk Hogan, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, Goldberg, Booker T, and Eric Bischoff.

Monday Night War Edition | WWE 2K26

The Monday Night War Edition will be available for $149.99, and will include access to Ringside Pass Premium Seasons 1-6, plus the Monday Night War Edition Pack, which features playable Superstars like Shawn Michaels DX, Macho Man Randy Savage ‘98 and Rowdy Roddy Piper ‘98. Players will also be able to utilize the WCW Thunder ‘98 Arena, and a Diamond Dallas Page “Bang!” Emote for The Island.

The King of Kings Edition, Attitude Era Edition, and Monday Night Wars Edition are all scheduled for worldwide release on Friday, March 6, seven days prior to the Standard Edition, which will be available beginning Friday, March 13.

WWE 2K26 will also feature several updates and improvements to existing features throughout the game, as well as several new community-requested match types and gameplay features.

“The team has put a lot of thought into refining the in-ring action and presentation, while also expanding creative options to allow players more freedom than ever before," said Greg Thomas, President at Visual Concepts.

New features and match types for WWE 2K26

CM Punk | WWE 2K26

2K Showcase: Punked - CM Punk jumps through time to relive incredible moments from his career. Narrated by "The Best in the World" himself, players will relive iconic matches and battle against WWE Legends in Fantasy Warfare.

Best in the World Roster of 400+: WWE 2K26 boasts a roster of over 400 playable characters, the biggest in franchise history. It's a combination of current Superstars from RAW, SmackDown and NXT, plus legends and WWE Hall of Famers. The massive roster features John Cena, “Macho Man” Randy Savage, Rhea Ripley, Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, IYO SKY, Andre the Giant, Drew McIntyre, Bron Breakker, “Rowdy” Roddy Piper, Seth Rollins, Logan Paul, Stephanie Vaquer, Eddie Guerrero, Liv Morgan, Bret “Hitman” Hart, Penta, Charlotte Flair, Randy Orton, new additions and returns including Rey Fénix, Rusev, and Blake Monroe.

Four New Match Types: The four new match types include I Quit, Inferno, Three Stages of Hell and Dumpster with stackable tables and new usable objects like shopping carts and thumbtacks. Intergender Matches are back this year and available across core game modes.

Kane | WWE 2K26

Creation Suite - 2X the CAS and Image Slots, Plus Body Morphing: The best-in-class customization mode now offers 200 Create-A-Superstar save slots, doubling the existing count in response to community demand. Community Creations now features a doubled image capacity of 2,000, deeper body and face morphing tools, and two-tone hair color blending, giving players unprecedented freedom to craft the Superstars, arenas, and other creations of their dreams.

MyGM - More Shows, More Superstars Per Match: New Intergender Matches, 5, 6, and 8-man matches, plus support for more match types than ever before, vastly increase the number of possible matches and outcomes. More shows per season pose new management challenges in 2K’s strategic brand management simulation mode.

MyRISE - New Theme, Increased Replay Value: Players define their MySUPERSTAR’s journey through two new division-based storylines where villainous or heroic decisions impact MyPLAYERs like never before. Players can now keep playing even after the main stories are complete, with more unlockable content and achievements to earn for increased replayability.

Universe - The Draft is Here!: The WWE Draft comes to WWE 2K’s sandbox mode where players create their own WWE Universe and control match outcomes. Other new introductions include a new Universe Creation Wizard, Watch Show mode, improved Money in the Bank cash-ins, and additional Promo types.

Naomi | WWE 2K26

The Island - New Storyline and Environment, Available on All Platforms: 2K’s WWE-themed world is now bigger and more social than ever, and available for the first time on PC. Players will choose one of three factions and battle for control with a revamped progression system. The new Scrapyard Brawl environment, fresh Towers, new shops and branded gear, an expanded MySUPERSTAR builder with face-photo importing, plus upgraded quests, complete with Superstar voiceovers, cutscenes and dialogue screens, enhance the immersive experience.

MyFACTION - Chemistry is Key: The collectible card-battle mode is back with new intergender lineups and Quick Swap matches. Players collect new card designs and boost their performance with the new Faction Chemistry and run-in support. New themed card packs and goals will continue to roll out regularly throughout the year with seasonal content refreshes.

Ringside Passes - DLC Gets an Upgrade with More Post-Launch Content Than Ever Before: The all-new Ringside Pass offers players additional incentive to play, earning XP across all game modes, excluding online lobbies. 60 free tiers and 40 premium tiers will be available to reward gameplay, with players who can reach tier 40 of the Ringside Pass Premium Season able to unlock Superstars, cosmetic and customization items, VC, MyFACTION and The Island content, and more.

New Motion-Based Nintendo Switch 2 Features: WWE 2K26 on Nintendo Switch 2 will offer several additional features made possible through Nintendo Switch 2's unique hardware, including touchscreen and mouse support. Plus, GameShare and GameChat, support for single Joy-Con gameplay, and the ability to use mouse controls in Creation Suite for face and body painting. The Nintendo Switch 2 version of the game will also now support Image Uploader and cross-platform Community Creations.

Liv Morgan has her issues with WWE 2K26, but the hype is still there

Liv Morgan | WWE 2K26

The Takedown on SI had the opportunity to participate in a WWE 2K26 Developer Roundtable, which featured a surprise run-in by former Women's World Champion Liv Morgan.

The Judgment Day member believes that this year's game could be the greatest installment yet, but she has a few suggestions for 2027.

"You couldn't at least give us The Judgment Day on the cover?," Liv rhetorically asked the room of journalist and content creators.

"I'm scared to ask what everyone's ratings are. I'm scared to find out if Dominik [Mysterio] is even the default Intercontinental Champion in the game. I just thought I'd come in and give these little tidbits of advice so that maybe next year could be the greatest 2K of all time. Once you have Liv-Dom as your cover stars. But I hear the game is great and I'm excited to play, so I digress."

Former Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker is also feeling the hype for the newest installment of the game.



"It gets better every year, just because of how great of a job 2K does with revolutionizing the graphics, the movement, the different capabilities and the different combos that you can use," Breakker told The Takedown on SI. "There's a lot of new things with WWE 2K26 this year, in terms of fantasy booking. You can pick from different eras and it's also the biggest roster that in the history of the game. So, there's a lot of things to jump into this year."

Breakker spoke to us ahead of his World Heavyweight Championship Match against CM Punk on the January 5 edition of WWE Raw. When asked which of the four new match types that he'd like to take part in for real, the Unpredictable Badass seized the opportunity to take a shot at the game's cover star.

"I think I'm gonna go with a Dumpster Match... and put CM Punk in the dumpster where he belongs. 'Cause he's absolutely garbage."

As far as a dream opponent, Breakker wasted no time in choosing WWE Hall of Famer Andre The Giant.

You can book that fantasy match-up if you'd like this coming March by pre-ordering WWE 2K26, starting today.

The Latest On WWE, AEW & More

WWE SmackDown Preview (1/30/26): Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream

Tommaso Ciampa Breaks Silence On Why He Made the Move to AEW (Exclusive)

WWE Royal Rumble 2026 Predictions: Will Gunther End AJ Styles' Career?

How To Watch WWE Royal Rumble 2026: Date, Start Time, Match Card, Location & Stream