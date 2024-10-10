CM Punk Reveals The Top 3 Matches Of His Career
CM Punk has had a storied career of big matches across various companies like ROH, AEW, and WWE. It's three late-run WWE matches that he revealed as his top three matches of all time.
In an interview with No Contest Wrestling, Punk spoke about his in-ring career and named a match with John Cena on Raw in 2013 as his best match ever. To round out his top three, Punk named his WrestleMania 29 match against The Undertaker as his number two match and his 2013 Summerslam match against Brock Lesnar as number three.
“I think it’s easy to pick number one, it’s me and John Cena from Houston leading up to WrestleMania," Punk said. "It was on a Monday Night Raw. Easily I think our best-televised match, we might have had better matches on house shows, I don’t know. But that is also my flu match. I was sick, and boy was I sick and tired at that point. So that is like the essence of CM Punk at that moment, hurt, tired, pissed off, chip on his shoulder, me and John went out there, it was just planets aligned and it was magic.
"If I could ever say that I had a perfect match, that would probably be it. I’m talking lead up, story, character stuff for both guys, action, crowd, being able to manipulate the crowd how you wanted, listening to them, like everything."
On the episode of Raw that Punk spoke about, he and Cena wrestled with a championship match at WrestleMania against The Rock on the line. Punk and Cena have had a storied rivalry together including wrestling together in a Summerslam main event and classic match in Chicago at Money in the Bank.
All three top matches he mentioned took place in the final year of his first WWE run. Punk infamously walked out of the company after the Royal Rumble in 2014. He returned to WWE at Survivor Series last year.
This week on Raw, Punk said that he was heading home to his wife and dog to figure out his next move in WWE. At the Bad Blood PLE, Punk defeated Drew McIntyre inside Hell in a Cell.