CM Punk Reveals The Four Wrestlers He'd Choose For His 'Bar Fight' Team
CM Punk is no stranger to real life fisticuffs. Now he’s assembled his Fistfight Avengers the next time he finds himself on the business end of a bar fight.
In part two of his appearance on No Contest Wrestling with O’Shea Jackson, Jr. and TJ Jefferson, Punk was asked who his four fighters would be if he ended up in a 50-person bar fight. Punk had a handful of rules regarding the hypothetical scenario, including that they had to be current roster talent and that he couldn’t select two of the most notorious shoot fighters in the business, Haku or Harley Race. Punk was also informed that his choices were not limited to the WWE roster.
"I'm taking Bron Breakker. I'm taking Shayna Baszler. She's with me. She's my homie. I feel like Braun Strowman is a good pick for this type of situation. Nicest guy in the world, but if we've got to get out of here, he's making a hole."
Punk then selected Samoa Joe as his fourth fighter.
"I don't know about the statute of limitations, but there have been some situations in the early 2000s where maybe somebody who looked a lot like me and somebody who looked a lot like Samoa Joe were in similar situations.”
CM Punk returned to WWE after a ten year hiatus at Survivor Series 2023, after his time at AEW came to an abrupt end after a backstage incident with Jack Perry and All In 2023. CM Punk last competed in a Hell in a Cell match at Bad Blood with Drew McIntyre.
