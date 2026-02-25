CM Punk Reveals WWE Hall of Famer Inspires Him to Keep Wrestling

What keeps WWE World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk competing after decades in the business?

Believe it or not, CM Punk has been wrestling for almost three decades, beginning his career on the independent scene back in 1997. The Straight Edge Superstar has pretty much worked everywhere from Ring of Honor to TNA to AEW to WWE; he's seemingly done it all. So what keeps him going?

WWE World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk recently spoke with Alistair McGeorge of METRO. While discussing his fantasy match against Eddie Guerrero in his Showcase mode of WWE 2K26, Punk confessed that Eddie's untimely passing brought some of his relationships closer together, specifically naming WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio.

"Losing Eddie when we did, I think, kinda strengthened a lot of other bonds I had with other people, especially Rey Mysterio," CM Punk said. "He's a guy that every time I see him, we always have a moment where it's just like, 'Man, look at us. Can you believe we're' still here, still doing it?’

"We share feelings, and we share moments, and it's, I feel important to do that, everybody. You need to grab the people that you love, and you need to tell them."

WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio inspires CM Punk to keep wrestling

When McGeorge put over Mysterio for still going at his age, despite countless surgeries to his knees over the years, Punk called it amazing and cited him as his inspiration to continue wrestling.

"It's amazing," CM Punk said. "That's why every time I see him I always — he's a guy that inspires me, because I feel like nobody’s asking him, 'Oh, hey, when are you gonna retire?' And I get it every other question, ''Hey, when are you gonna retire?' 'It's like, well, slow down. I look at a guy like Rey, and he's timeless, and he inspires me to put my boots on and keep going.

"I understand people asking about it and talking about it. I'll just say that Gordie Howe played in the NHL until he was 52, and he's Mr. Hockey. So I try not to put a time limit. I try never say never anymore until I'm known as Mr. Wrestling."

With CM Punk's upcoming schedule, it is abundantly clear that he doesn't plan to slow down anytime soon. Punk will defend his World Heavyweight Championship this weekend in his hometown of Chicago at the Elimination Chamber against Finn Balor.

Should Punk get past Balor, he has a date with The Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 42. These two men were both involved in the WrestleMania 41 night one main event last year with Seth Rollins, who secured the win on that evening.

With Rollins out of the picture, one of these men is guaranteed to walk out of the Showcase of the Immortals this year with their hand raised.