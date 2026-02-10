CM Punk Set to Defend World Championship at WWE Elimination Chamber

Despite his better judgment, WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce has signed on for CM Punk to defend his title at Elimination Chamber.

Last week, it was made official that CM Punk will defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 42. But will he even make it to the 'Showcase of the Immortals' with the title? Not if Finn Balor has anything to say about it.

Monday night on WWE Raw, CM Punk was scheduled to have an in-ring interview with Michael Cole. Before that segment could even begin, however, Finn Balor would storm to the ring and demand a rematch with The Best in the World. Balor declared that since Punk beat him in his home country, he'll defeat Punk in his hometown later this month at the Elimination Chamber.

.@FinnBalor is DONE waiting in line and wants a rematch with @CMPunk!?!? 😳 pic.twitter.com/Bg9UshnXRe — WWE (@WWE) February 10, 2026

This would bring out General Manager Adam Pearce, who informed Balor that this match wouldn't be taking place as Punk's match with Reigns was already set. Pearce then threatened to have Balor escorted out of the Rocket Arena in Cleveland, but CM Punk made his presence felt before that could happen.

It took several security guards to separate Punk from The PrinXe, with Balor then taking advantage of an opportunity to stand on the commentary desk and egg Punk on.

Punk was willing to fight Balor right then and there, but Pearce wasn't having it. Eventually, Pearce gave into Punk's demands and made the match official for the Elimination Chamber on Saturday, February 28.

"I WILL FIGHT ANYBODY" 💪@CMPunk wants everyone to know EXACTLY where he stands! pic.twitter.com/oI51KEA0LE — WWE (@WWE) February 10, 2026

The crowd wasn't pleased that the match wouldn't be taking place in Cleveland, and Michael Cole wasn't pleased that it was happening at all.

Cole questioned why Punk would jeopardize one of the biggest main event matches in WrestleMania history. Punk responded by saying that he is chasing greatness and that he wants to be the fighting champion that the WWE Universe deserves.

This was the second championship match to be made official for Elimination Chamber on Monday Night. Becky Lynch is also set to defend her Women's Intercontinental Championship against the returning AJ Lee.

WWE Elimination Chamber Match Card (Announced):

WWE Elimination Chamber 2026 | WWE

2026 Men's Elimination Chamber Match: Randy Orton vs. TBD vs. TBD vs. TBD vs. TBD vs. TBD

2026 Women's Elimination Chamber Match: Tiffany Stratton vs. Rhea Ripley vs. TBD vs. TBD vs. TBD vs. TBD

CM Punk (c) vs. Finn Balor for the World Heavyweight Championship

Becky Lynch (c) vs. AJ Lee for the Women's Intercontinental Championship

The Latest On WWE, AEW & More

Dominik Mysterio Makes Hilarious Addition to the WWE Intercontinental Title

WWE Confirms Roman Reigns Schedule Ahead of WrestleMania 42

Swerve Strickland Throws Support Behind Chris Jericho's Decision

Update on How Bron Breakker Injured Himself on Last Week's Raw Show