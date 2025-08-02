CM Punk Says Gunther Is A Wrestler That 'Transcends Decades '
CM Punk will battle Gunther for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam on Saturday night, but the Best in the World offered some high praise for his opponent ahead of the match.
During an interview on the Good Guy/Bad Guy podcast, Punk opened up about Gunther and offered the current WWE World Heavyweight Champion very high praise. Punk said that Gunther was a wrestler that transcends decades because of how talented he is.
“Gunther is a guy I’m super excited to get in the ring with. You said it, he’s on fire. This dude is the best wrestler in the world, he’s got the gold to prove it too. Everything about him is a throwback, I think he’s refreshing, I think he’s real. He had me speechless the one Monday and I’m almost speechless now trying to explain how excited I am to get in there with him because he’s a guy who represents the business to me."- CM Punk (h/t Fightful)
Punk continued:
"He’s a guy who represents the current business and you could take him and drop him into a territory in the 60s and he would thrive. You could put him in Madison Square Garden in the 70s across from Bruno or whatever he would thrive. He transcends decades to me, so he’s one of the best right now.”- CM Punk (h/t Fightful)
Gunther defeated Jey Uso to win back the WWE World Heavyweight Championship after losing it to Jey at WrestleMania 41. Since winning the championship back, Gunther has been on a hot streak and retired Goldberg at the most recent WWE Saturday Night's Main Event.
As for CM Punk, at SummerSlam he'll be looking to beat Gunther and win his first piece of WWE gold since returning to WWE in 2023. On this week's episode of WWE Raw, Punk told Gunther that he needed to win the world championship so he could prove he was truly the best in the world.
WWE SummerSlam 2025 this weekend
WWE Summerslam airs live from inside MetLife Stadium in New Jeresey on August 2 and August 3. Other announced matches for the event include John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship in a Street Fight, Becky Lynch vs. Lyra Valkyria for the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship, and much more.
