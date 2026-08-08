WWE SmackDown Results & Booking Grades (8/7/26): Kevin Owens Confronts CM Punk

Tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown took place at the Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Kevin Owens made his shocking return to the ring on Sunday at SummerSlam and quickly became the number one contender for the WWE Championship. Now that KO has returned to the blue brand, his sights are set on the man who defeated Cody Rhodes that same weekend, CM Punk.

WWE SmackDown results:

Tonight's episode kicked off with Cody Rhodes making his way to the ring to speak with the WWE Universe. Rhodes immediately calls out Randy Orton, who doesn't come out. Cody instead reflects on his past in Philadelphia before touching upon his loss to CM Punk at SummerSlam and said he hopes Punk didn't know that Orton was going to come out and hit him with the RKO.

This brings out CM Punk and Rhodes asks him if he knew about Orton coming back. Punk said he didn't know Orton was there and hit the RKO. Punk suggests they become the "Two Man Power Trip" and go backstage and beat up Orton together. Rhodes said he and Punk have unfinished business and that he's going to find Orton tonight and beat him up himself. Cody exits and leaves the ring to Punk.

As Rhodes leaves, Punk reminds Rhodes that if they have unfinished business, just tell him when. This brought out Kevin Owens, who is handed the microphone from Rhodes on his way to the ring. KO and Punk go face-to-face and go back and forth for about a minute without a microphone before Aldis gets on the ring apron to calm things down.

Owens and Punk speak about being told they need to remain professional, and KO speaks about being out for the last 18 months. KO said that for the last three years, people have been coming to him asking him to give "Phil" another chance and that he's changed. Owens said he never bought it and that Punk has never changed because he thinks he's better than everyone else.

"You're out here proving me right."



It's the same old CM Punk according to Kevin Owens...@FightOwensFight pic.twitter.com/bvz7PGC9RH — WWE (@WWE) August 8, 2026

Things are very personal between CM Punk and Kevin Owens

Punk said his arrogance is the reason people love him, but he understands that some people might not like it, and he backs it up every time he steps in the ring. CM Punk claims his arrogance paved the way for people like Owens and makes fun of his body. KO said he knew winning the WWE Championship would be a big moment, but this will be even bigger because he can take the title off of him.

Punk said Owens can thank him for being there, because if it wasn't for him, he'd be working on the indies, asking him for WWE tickets for him and his kid. Owens said he should thank Punk for paving the way, but should also thank him for showing him what not to become. KO said he's grateful that he won't turn into a miserable piece of s--- like him. This turns into a shoving battle that has to be separated by security and Nick Aldis.

Things are getting HEATED in Philly! 😱



And it's only just the start between Kevin Owens and CM Punk... 👊 pic.twitter.com/Myk857YXA7 — WWE (@WWE) August 8, 2026

Booking Grade: 10/10

Covered both of SmackDown's top storylines at the same time

Kevin Owens and CM Punk playing off their past hatred for one another is money

Smart to keep Randy Orton's appearance for later in the show

Cathy Kelley speaks with Charlotte Flair backstage, who hypes up her match with Jade Cargill later this evening. Flair tells Cargill to face her like a woman and keep Michin and B-Fab in the back.

Will Trick Williams get the United States Title back?

Elsewhere backstage, we get a promo from Trick Williams hyping up his rematch with Baron Corbin for the United States Championship tonight. Williams said the only reason Corbin won at SummerSlam is because he cheated.

In the opening contest of the evening, Baron Corbin put the WWE United States Championship on the line against Trick Williams. The finish of the match saw Corbin hit Williams with the title behind the referee's back to score the pinfall victory.

He did it again... 😡



Baron Corbin stole the victory once again against Trick Williams! pic.twitter.com/w4oJPifxYO — WWE (@WWE) August 8, 2026

Booking Grade: 8/10

Fun opener

Baron Corbin cheating to win is very on brand

It appears WWE is telling the story that Trick currently lacks experience

Backstage, Sami Zayn screams at Nick Aldis for screwing him at SummerSlam. Kevin Owens comes in and tells Aldis he wants his title match on August 21 in Toronto. Zayn and Owens go back and forth. Zayn said he's happy KO is back, but he screwed him out of his title shot. KO apologizes but tells Zayn if he was given the same opportunity, he'd do the same thing. Zayn offers to help him with Punk, but KO wants to do it on his own. To the surprise of no one, Zayn isn't happy about this.

Baron Corbin isn't the underdog

Backstage, Cathy Kelley speaks with Baron Corbin, calling his last two victories over Trick Williams an upset. Corbin said he's not the underdog and he's back to prove everyone wrong. Corbin said Trick will never hold the title again and that no one in the locker room can take the title from him. This brings in Carmelo Hayes, who attacks Corbin and informs him that he has a title shot next week in his hometown. Silly Melo, WWE rarely lets talents win in their hometown.

Back in the ring, Chelsea Green has a championship celebration after winning the WWE Women's Title at SummerSlam. With Rhea Ripley having surgery on her knee this week, it doesn't appear that she's an interim champion anymore. Green thanks everyone who has supported her to get to this point. She also thanks herself and Tiffany Stratton. This brings out Stratton, and Green immediately apologizes for pushing her off the ladder on Sunday.

Stratton said he wants to talk to Green about something, but they are immediately interrupted by Fatal Influence, who run Green down. Jacy Jayne said she is going to take the Women's United States Championship away from Stratton. Tiffany tells Jayne she'll give her a title shot next week if they give her and Green a shot at the Tag Titles right now. Fatal Influence agrees to the impromptu match. The finish saw Jayne get involved, which allowed Fatal Influence to pin Green to retain their titles.

After the match, Nia Jax and Lash Legend jump Green and Stratton and Jax poses with the WWE Women's Championship.

Booking Grade: 6.5/10

Having Chelsea Green lose on her first night as champion is just dumb

Tiffany Stratton shined in this match

Who asked for Nia Jax in the title picture in 2026?

A third title match set for WWE SmackDown next week

Backstage, Damian Priest complains to Cathy Kelley about the MFTs and Haku getting involved in their match last week. The War Raiders come in and complain about their title shot getting screwed up. This brings in R-Truth, who announces there will be a triple threat between all three teams for the WWE Tag Titles next week. Priest isn't happy about the AAA Tag Titles not being on the line.

Randy Orton makes his way to the ring to speak with the WWE Universe. As Orton starts to speak, Cody Rhodes immediately hits the ring, and Orton goes running. Rhodes demands that Orton get in the ring and fight him. Orton considers it, but goes to leave instead. Rhodes said Orton owes him an explanation. Orton touches upon their history on the road to WrestleMania 42 when Rhodes asked him to be the best version of himself.

Randy said it dawned on him after his loss at WrestleMania that the best version of him might not win number 15, but the worst version of him can. Orton declared he will do everything in his power to make sure Rhodes will never win the WWE Championship again. Rhodes said he doesn't have to be the good guy anymore and said Orton calls himself the Legend Killer, but there are no legends left, so the question is, who kills you?

Booking Grade: 9/10

It feels like the double turn has begun

Touching upon their history from earlier this year was nice; you can't forget that

The crowd seems 75/25 for Orton at the moment

Sami Zayn gets his chance to tell CM Punk how he feels to his face

Backstage, Sami Zayn complains to Candice and the planked-out Johnny Gargano. Zayn said he's jealous of Kevin Owens for getting to say everything he wants to say to CM Punk's face.

Punk comes in and Zayn calls him a fraud, and if he didn't have a broken bone in his hand, he'd break his face right now. Punk said Zayn won't do that, and he can go to the back of the line. CM Punk went as far as to say he'd give a title shot to Gargano before Zayn. Sami flips out and screams at Gargano for just lying there and not standing up for himself.

A video package from Nikki Bella airs, as she explains why she decided to turn on Paige at SummerSlam. This was followed up with a vignette for a returning Shinsuke Nakamura, who teases that when he returns to get revenge on the MFTs, he won't be alone.

In the main event of the evening, Charlotte Flair went one-on-one with Jade Cargill. When B-Fab and Michin get involved, Alexa Bliss comes out and introduces the WWE Universe to former NXT Women's Champion Tatum Paxley, who takes out B-Fab and Michin. Flair hits Cargill with a top rope Natural Selection to score the pinfall victory.

Booking Grade: 6/10

The match wasn't good. It felt like they weren't on the same page during most of it

Fun debut for Tatum Paxley, utilizing Alexa's Lilly doll

You have to wonder if Paxley was originally set to come up to team with Paige against the Bellas before Brie's injury at SummerSlam

This changes EVERYTHING!! 🤯



ALEXA BLISS is back and TATUM PAXLEY is here!!!@AlexaBliss_WWE | @TatumPaxley pic.twitter.com/etfCVA8fI6 — WWE (@WWE) August 8, 2026

Flair, Bliss, and Paxley celebrate in the ring as WWE SmackDown went off the air.

WWE SmackDown quick results:

Baron Corbin defeated Trick Williams to retain the WWE United States Championship

Fatal Influence defeated Chelsea Green and Tiffany Stratton to retain the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles

Charlotte Flair defeated Jade Cargill