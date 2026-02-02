CM Punk Shares His Thoughts on Lexis King’s WWE Future

CM Punk sees big things in the future of WWE NXT Superstar Lexis King.

Lexis King (FKA Brian Pillman Jr.) and CM Punk spent a couple of years together in All Elite Wrestling. Both men eventually left the company in 2023. While Punk made his triumphant return to WWE in his hometown at Survivor Series, Pillman was repackaged as King and was inserted into the NXT brand.

World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk recently sat down with Complex to discuss gracing the cover of WWE 2K25. When asked if there was anyone currently in NXT he believes he could have good chemistry with, Punk pointed towards the former AEW star as someone with a lot of potential. Going as far as to say that the company may view him as a younger version of himself.

"There's still so many people that I think are just like next up," CM Punk said. "Lexis King, I think, is in line to do great things. He's a lot different than a lot of those people. I think he has to almost work harder to where an Oba Femi is obviously like a first-round blue-chip prospect. I think a guy like Lexis King is viewed more like me back in the day.

"Where they look at him, and like they're like, 'Okay, I don't know if I get it.' So he has to work that much harder. And he's really open to ideas. His mind is not closed, like he's one of the guys that I think will shock a lot of people when it's all said and done. When it's time to hang up the boots, they can look back at his career and think, this is a guy who maybe I didn't think much of when I first saw him, but he put the work in, he busts his ass, and he became really, really good."

CM Punk hopes to work for multiple former NXT Champions

In addition to Lexis King, Punk took the time to put over many of the recent former NXT Champions that have been called up to the main roster, including Oba Femi, Trick Williams, and Carmelo Hayes.

"As far as me having chemistry with them, it's an embarrassment of riches," CM Punk continued. "I'm going to run out of road before I wind up having chances to work with all these guys. I want to work with Carmelo, I want to work with Trick. I want to work with Oba.

"But in saying that, too, I'm also working with somebody who has a very, very bright future. Bron Breakker was one of those guys in NXT that was holding it down and got called up. And sky's the limit for him. Unfortunately, he has to run into the brick wall that is the best in the world."

