5 Dream Matches for AJ Styles Outside of WWE

The WWE in-ring career of AJ Styles is over.

At the 2026 WWE Royal Rumble from Saudi Arabia on Saturday night, Styles lost his match to Gunther, which means his WWE career is finished. Gunther made Styles put his career on the line if he wanted another shot at The Ring General.

Styles put up a valiant effort in the match and was able to connect with both his Phenomenal Forearm and Styles Clash. Neither was able to get the job done against Gunther, who kicked out of both Styles' pin attempts and then kept up his own onslaught of offense, which included plenty of vicious chops and strikes.

In the end, Gunther made Styles tap out with his sleeper choke to win the match. It was the same move that Gunther used to end the careers of John Cena and Goldberg in 2025.

AJ Styles | WWE

Just because his WWE in-ring career is over doesn't mean Styles has to retire from pro wrestling everywhere. Triple H said in the Royal Rumble post-show that he didn't expect Styles to wrestle elsewhere, but as we all know in the pro wrestling business, never say never.

AJ Styles had a long and successful wrestling career before he landed in WWE. Over the years, Styles worked in a variety of different independent promotions, ROH, TNA, and New Japan Pro Wrestling. Because of that history, Styles has dream matches all around the world.

What would a run of dream matches look like for AJ Styles outside of WWE? Here are five potential bouts that stand out.

Will Ospreay

Will Ospreay | Lee South - All Elite Wrestling

The story of this match writes itself. Two innovative high-flyers from different eras collide head-on. Simple.

If Styles were 10 years younger, this would be an even bigger match, but it's still something that has to happen if Styles decides to work some dates in AEW. Ospreay and Styles are both tremendous at creating movement in matches, and they also both regularly keep their work unique, which leaves the action fresh and the audience on their toes.

Styles and Ospreay are both chameleons in a wrestling ring. They adapt to the style of their opponents perfectly and know how to emphasize their dance partner in a positive way. Watching them do that with each other would be a treat.

Kenny Omega

Kenny Omega | All Elite Wrestling

The story of this one also tells itself, but for totally different reasons than the Ospreay match. There is a narrative history between Omega and Styles.

Prior to Styles leaving New Japan Pro Wrestling for WWE in 2016, he was kicked out of the Bullet Club faction by Omega, who took over as the group's new leader, so there is plenty of meat on that bone for AEW to chew on should Styles make the jump.

In the ring, Omega vs. Styles is wrestling fan heroin. Get it into our veins. Both guys are two of the most exciting in history and a fresh match between both in a new environment like AEW would be can't-miss content.

Leon Slater

Leon Slater | WWE

If Styles returns to his TNA roots for a final run of matches, the world needs to see him take on Leon Slater. Slater currently holds the TNA X-Division Championship, but it was AJ Styles who helped put that title on the map over 20 years ago.

Slater wrestles like a younger version of Styles, and that alone would be a reason to watch them square off. Because of the WWE partnership with TNA in 2025, Styles got to cross paths with Slater and put him over in his first return to the promotion last summer. The match would have a teacher vs. student vibe and could serve as a TNA passing-of-the-torch moment.

Yota Tsuji

Yota Tsuji defeated Shota Umino to advance to the G1 Climax 35 semifinals. | New Japan Pro-Wrestling

In New Japan Pro Wrestling, many of the old Styles foes are no longer with the promotion. Some are in WWE, others AEW, and others are just not working anymore. Styles still has a place in New Japan and that place is across the ring from the IWGP World Heavyweight Champion, Yota Tsuji.

Not only is Tsuji now the face of New Japan Pro Wrestling and its top champion, but he's talented in the ring and can have a strong match with Styles. The Strong Style that Tsuji adopts is something that Styles can work inside of, and the two guys are also similar in size and could likely break out all sorts of unique spots inside the action. Tsuji securing a win over a legend like Styles enhances his career resume and credibility as a top star.

MJF

MJF | Lee South - All Elite Wrestling

MJF is one of the most talented pro wrestlers outside of WWE right now, so seeing him against an opponent with the quality of AJ Styles is obviously a must-see. This would be a legend vs. legend killer type of match and MJF has worked some of his best matches within that formula.

MJF vs. Bryan Danielson, MJF vs. Cody Rhodes, and MJF vs. CM Punk are all matches that one with Styles could emulate because the psychology is so similar.

MJF is known for his talking ability and that will certainly help drive interest in a Styles match. That guy can work, though, so an epic in-ring encounter with Styles isn't off the table.

The Latest On WWE, AEW, & More

John Cena Pays Emotional Tribute To AJ Styles After Retirement Match

Roman Reigns Wins the 2026 Men's WWE Royal Rumble Match

Liv Morgan Wins the 2026 Women’s Royal Rumble Match

Powerhouse Hobbs Makes WWE Debut As Royce Keys in the Royal Rumble