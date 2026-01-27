The WWE 2K26 Release Date May Have Just Been Revealed

One of the most credible leakers in the video game space, billbil_kun, has seemingly pinned down the release date for WWE 2K26. And WWE video game fans should be excited to know that they won't have much longer to wait.

In a recent post on X, billbil_kun revealed that WWE 2K26 will be landing on consoles and PC in just a matter of weeks. The release date for the latest entry in the series is said to be set for Friday, March 13, 2026.

🚨 EXCLUSIVE 🚨



We reveal the release date for



🤼 WWE 2K26



📅 Including a Switch 2 version available at launch



Full details & more in our latest reporthttps://t.co/7FLq8SSnDa — billbil-kun (@billbil_kun) January 26, 2026

What consoles will WWE 2K26 launch on?

Perhaps more impressively, billbil_kun states that this year's iteration of the series will debut simultaneously across consoles and PC. Physical editions of the game will be available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and the Nintendo Switch 2.

However, the Switch 2 edition is likely to be a cartridge key only, meaning the game itself will need to be downloaded from the internet to Nintendo's hybrid console.

PC players will only be able to download the digital version of WWE 2K26 as there's currently no physical copy planned. PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Switch 2 owners can opt for the digital option instead of the physical as well.

WWE 2K26 | 2K Games | WWE 2K26 | 2K Games

As for players still playing on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, billbil_kun states that it's still unclear whether there are versions of the game planned for release on these older gaming consoles.

What's new in WWE 2K26?

Marketing for WWE 2K26 is beginning to heat up. Over the last few days, several special editions of the game have been revealed. The WWE 2K26 "Attitude Era Edition" made its debut on WWE Smackdown last week.

During Saturday Night's Main Event, the WWE 2K26 "Monday Night Wars" Edition was revealed. And then just yesterday, Triple H went to social media to announce the "King of Kings Edition" of the upcoming title.

WWE 2K26 website teaser. | 2K Games

While the main cover of the game has yet to be revealed, it's been speculated that it will feature the WWE World Heavyweight Champion, CM Punk. With Punk being the cover star, it's also been suggested that the game's Showcase mode will take us through his massive wrestling biography.

On top of that, there will be a variety of new match types, weapons, and more. The WWE 2K26 website has gone live recently, with plenty of teases in tow. On the virtual desk pictured above, there are hints at several exciting and hardcore implications. Specifically mentioned are dumpsters, gasoline cans, fire extinguishers, thumbtacks, shopping carts, six-pack cans, and plenty more.

There's even the potential inclusion of the AAA star, Mr. Iguana.

The Latest On WWE, AEW, & More

Latest Images of the WWE Royal Rumble Arena Construction in Saudi Arabia

CM Punk Sends Heartfelt Message to AJ Styles After WWE Raw Goes Off Air

Seth Rollins Again Addresses His Injuries and Retirement Timeline

Becky Lynch Gives Her Daughter Pro Wrestling Career Advice