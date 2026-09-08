Cody Rhodes Announces Passing of Beloved Dog Pharaoh

Former Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes has opened up in a sad social media post today.

Rhodes has openly posted about his family's dogs on social media over the years. Pharaoh, in particular, became very popular, so much so that he appeared on both AEW and WWE programming.

The Rhodes family also previously welcomed Yeti Pinkerton into their home. Pharaoh has been referenced by Randy Orton on WWE SmackDown in recent weeks; he asked Rhodes if his family had to bury the dog and later clarified that Pharaoh was still alive.

In an update, Rhodes has shared some unfortunate news about Pharaoh, and the former champion penned an emotional post about him.

Cody Rhodes | WWE

Cody Rhodes announces that Pharaoh Rhodes has passed away

In a post on Instagram, Rhodes shared that Pharaoh has passed away. He shared some of his memories of Pharaoh, noting that the family dog patrolled the pool, tore up plants, and used his training as a crisis dog. Cody noted that he was always there for him when he faced challenging circumstances, calling Pharaoh a good boy and his best man.

Rhodes recalled how fans enjoyed seeing Pharaoh. He highlighted how Pharaoh had his own Mattel merchandise, how The Rock referenced him in a promo, and also stated that Pharaoh was part of the Rhodes wrestling family.

Cody also referenced Game of Thrones and noted that it would be fitting to say that "your watch has ended," Rhodes ended his message by saying that, before Pharaoh went to forever sleep, he told him he did his job, and they love him.

Pharaoh first appeared on WWE programming in 2023, appearing briefly on the June 26 episode of Monday Night Raw. He made a few other appearances over the years, and as Cody noted, The Rock took a shot at Pharaoh in a promo ahead of WrestleMania 40.

In 2024, Pharaoh retired from traveling due to his age. Mattel made an action figure of Pharaoh, and it was included in the Finish The Story Ringside Collectibles Exclusive two-pack with Cody.

During Cody's time in AEW, Pharaoh appeared at the first Double or Nothing show in 2019, and he was involved with Cody's entrance at All Out 2019 as well.

On behalf of The Takedown on SI, we send our condolences to the Rhodes family during this difficult time.