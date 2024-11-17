Cody Rhodes's Dog Pharaoh And CM Punk's Dog Larry Are Battling It Out For Merch Sales
Cody Rhodes and CM Punk have yet to face off since both coming back to WWE, but will their dogs face off in a battle of merchandise?
In an interview with Unlikely with Adrian Hernandez, the WWE Undisputed Champion was asked about Punk’s dog, Larry, and the success of his merchandise, and whether he felt his dog, Pharaoh, needed to step up his game.
“This is gonna sound so inside; Pharaoh has more SKUs on the shelf,” Rhodes said. “He’s got a couple shirts, the plushes. Larry is killing it, he should be, we love Larry in our house, CM Punk loves Pharaoh, but Larry’s not there yet. I don’t doubt Larry is going to get there.”
A recent report on WrestleVotes Radio on Sportskeeda Backstage Pass claimed that Larry's merchandise was selling so well, it was outselling WWE Legends and current WWE Superstars. The report also claimed that WWE was interested in bringing Larry back for TV appearances due to the surge in sales.
While Pharaoh has his own plush toy through WWE Shop, Larry has been immortalized as an action figure set with Punk through Zombie Sailor's Toys, licensed prior to Punk's return to WWE in 2023.
Pharaoh has been a long time staple with Cody Rhodes in both AEW and WWE. Over the summer, Rhodes confirmed that Pharaoh would not be returning to the road, with this year’s SummerSlam marking his last appearance.
“Pharaoh’s 13 years old,” Rhodes told ComicBook.com’s Haley Miller during this year's SummerSlam post-show press conference. “For those who don’t know, Pharaoh’s my husky, he’s my dog. He’s 13 years old. He’s thriving, he’s doing great. But the pack is at home now. He’s more Libby’s dog than he is my dog anymore.”
