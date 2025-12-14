Bayley Heralds Unsung Hero As SNME Ring Gear Pays Tribute To John Cena

Regardless of how you feel about the ending, which saw John Cena submit to Gunther in his retirement match, WWE Saturday Night's Main Event was a special night for professional wrestling, especially for all the performers involved.

Multi-time WWE Women's Champion Bayley had the honor of representing the main roster women's division in an exhibition match-up against former NXT Women's North American Champion Sol Ruca.

Just hours before she would make her entrance inside of Washington's Capital One Arena, however, the Role Model found herself in a real bind.

Wanting to pay homage to The 'Greatest of All-Time' on his big night, it appears that Bayley had new ring attire made for the special occasion. Unfortunately, it was not delivered to her on time due to bad weather. She was left with no choice but to send off a Hail Mary text message, and her prayers were answered by a WWE seamstress who custom-made her ring gear from Saturday night on just a day's notice.

My original gear got stuck in some bad weather, so I text our seamstress team Friday morning asking for a miracle. Lori here MADE THIS GEAR FOR ME IN 24 HOURS. I gave her the colors and she got to work ❤️

That is a TRUE superstar. #NeverGiveUp pic.twitter.com/dykww6Vvok — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) December 14, 2025

"My original gear got stuck in some bad weather, so I text our seamstress team Friday morning asking for a miracle. Lori here MADE THIS GEAR FOR ME IN 24 HOURS. I gave her the colors and she got to work. That is a TRUE superstar. #NeverGiveUp" Bayley on X.

Major props to Lori who did a phenomenal job on Bayley's gear, which was inspired by the trunks that John Cena wore the night he wrestled his debut match against Kurt Angle in 2002.

While we're in the business of giving flowers, The Role Model herself deserves a ton of credit for once again living up to her nickname at Saturday Night's Main Event.

WWE is lucky to have someone like Bayley on the roster

Bayley | WWE

Bayley understood the assignment for Saturday's show. While it was a celebration of the past, it was also a showcase of the future. And Sol Ruca is as close to a can't-miss prospect as it gets in this business.

The 26-year-old was given the floor last night to put her insane athleticism on full display, and she delivered with a picturesque handspring flip over the top rope, an eye-popping cartwheel DDT off the top rope, and her always impressive and innovative Sol Snatcher finishing maneuver.

And Bayley, the other ring general on the card Saturday, was right there every step of the way to lead the fight and help make her opponent look as good as she possibly could. It was no surprise at all to see Ruca go over in the end, and I'd be willing to wager a significant amount of money that Bayley was pushing for that outcome behind the scenes.

The Role Model is perhaps the most selfless performer in the business today, and WWE is just an overall a better company with her around. TKO needs to do everything possible to make sure she's there for her entire in-ring career and beyond.

The Latest On WWE, AEW, & More

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event: Full Results & Highlights

Cody Rhodes Cries Talking About John Cena After SNME Goes Off Air

WWE Reportedly Planning Retirement Tours For Three Legendary Stars

Kevin Owens And Natalya To Reportedly Step Into New WWE Roles