WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Results, Highlights & Live Blog

The last time is now.

All good things must come to an end, and tonight at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event the pro wrestling world will say goodbye to The 'Greatest of All-Time'.

John Cena will face off against Gunther in his retirement match, where The Ring General has vowed to make the 17-Time World Champion finally give up. Cena has only ever submitted four times throughout his Hall of Fame career, and not once has it happened over the past two decades.

Will Gunther prove to be a man of his word, or will Cena defy the odds one final time and go out on top? We'll all find out together in just a couple of hours.

Saturday Night's Main Event will go live from the Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT) on Peacock and internationally on Netflix. In addition to John Cena's grand farewell, there will be a series of exhibition matches that will feature WWE main roster stars going toe-to-toe with some of the best that NXT has to offer.

WWE Champion Cody Rhodes is desperately seeking a fight with Drew McIntyre, but he needs to channel all of his focus tonight toward NXT Champion Oba Femi. The Ruler is ready to show the world that he is the future of WWE, and that the future has already arrived.

Five-time WWE Women's Champion Bayley also has a tough challenge ahead of her tonight when she wrestles the extremely athletic Sol Ruca, and reigning World Tag Team Champions AJ Styles & Dragon Lee will go up against the impressive young tandem of Je'Von Evans and TNA X-Division Champion Leon Slater.

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Live Results & Highlights:

Joe Tessitore set the scene when the show hit the air and introduced a number of WWE Hall of Famers as they were shown arriving to the Capital One Arena, including Kurt Angle, Mark Henry and Trish Stratus. WWE then aired a cold open that briefly recapped the career of future Hall of Famer John Cena.

WWE Champion Cody Rhodes made his way to the ring for the first match of the night, and he received a great ovation from the fired up crowd in Washington D.C.. NXT Champion Oba Femi was out next, and there was no introduction needed. The fans instantly greeted The Ruler with loud "Oba" chants in the same cadence of the old "Goldberg" chants.

Oba Femi used his size and strength advantage to gain the upper hand early. He dropped The American Nightmare with an Irish Curse Backbreaker, before tossing him from one end of the ring to the other. Rhodes attempted to fight back, but found himself the victim of another backbreaker.

Cody had a brief flurry of offense where he landed a powerslam and a Cody Cutter, which netted him his first two-count of the match, but Femi went right back on the attack with a big right hand and a spinebuster for a two-count of his own.

Still to come on WWE Saturday Night's Main Event:

John Cena vs. Gunther | WWE

John Cena's Final Match vs. Gunther

Bayley vs. Sol Ruca

World Tag Team Champions AJ Styles & Dragon Lee vs. Je’Von Evans & TNA X-Division Champion Leon Slater

