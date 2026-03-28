Cody Rhodes Calls Out Wrestlers for Leaving WWE Shows Early

When Cody Rhodes speaks, the WWE locker room should listen.

The American Nightmare has pretty much seen it all in the world of professional wrestling. Cody Rhodes has been in every top wrestling locker room in the modern era and has proven through his drive and work ethic that he knows what it takes to be on the top of the industry.

While Rhodes' mentality might be considered more old school by the younger generation, his thought process and advice should be listened to by those looking to fill his boots over the next decade.

Cody Rhodes | Netflix

Rhodes says wrestlers who leave early are the same ones asking why the same guys are on WrestleMania

SmackDown Superstar Matt Cardona was the latest guest on What Do You Wanna Talk About? with Cody Rhodes. While discussing Cardona's mentality for the business, Rhodes would go on to say he doesn't believe they make wrestlers like him anymore, calling out fellow members of the WWE roster for consistently leaving shows early and then wondering why the same people are on WrestleMania every year.

"They don't really make them like you anymore, in a sense that there are a few left," Cody Rhodes said. "And I'm not saying it's probably it's cyclical in the industry, so things come back and policy change and protocol change.

"But you coined a term to me one time that I loved, you said, I'm gonna go to the gym, I'm gonna go tan, I'm gonna be there early, I'm gonna be well dressed. I'm not gonna leave in the middle of the show. God forbid, I'm not gonna leave at the beginning of the show. The other day, I watched them walk right by me. Where are you going? What if someone gets hurt?

"[Cardona mentions they used to sneak out.] That's the other thing. I'm almost not mad at you leaving early. You're blatantly doing it. Bro, bags by Gorilla while the last two matches go in, that's a classic. I get that. You're, oh, I'm still here. But I won't be, right? But just right in front of me? And then you ask why are the same guys on WrestleMania? I'll tell you why! That's part of it."

Cody Rhodes will be main eventing his fourth WrestleMania in a row

The American Nightmare returned to WWE at WrestleMania 38 as the surprise opponent of Seth Rollins. Since then, Cody Rhodes has main-evented every single WrestleMania. And this year is no different.

Rhodes will defend the WWE Championship in Las Vegas next month against Randy Orton. The story leading into the match is awfully similar to last year, as the company took a legendary babyface and attempted to turn them heel for their match against the champ.

Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes | WWE

It didn't work out last year with John Cena, and it appears to be going even worse right now regarding Randy Orton. The WWE Universe has been firmly behind The Viper in recent weeks on SmackDown, and it doesn't look like that's going to change between now and Las Vegas.

As a wrestler, you might not agree with Rhodes' mindset. And there are plenty of fans right now who seem to be burned out on The American Nightmare's run as the top babyface of the company. But the proof is in the pudding, and what Rhodes has been able to accomplish since his return to WWE should be the blueprint for every wrestler who has the desire to be the face of their respective company.