Cody Rhodes Discusses Retirement And Whether He'll Sign Another Extension With WWE
Cody Rhodes always had designs on retiring from professional wrestling by the time he hit the age of 40, but as they often do in this business, those plans changed.
The now 40-year-old is enjoying the prime run of his career that includes three consecutive WrestleMania main events and his second run with the WWE Championship. He signed a multi-year extension with WWE prior to the spring of 2024 and he already has his sights on his next deal with the company.
The American Nightmare spoke with former NBA Champion Matt Barnes on a recent edition of the All The Smoke podcast and said that he does plan on signing another deal with WWE in the future, but that it will most likely be the last time he puts pen to paper on a full-time contract.
“My last contract with WWE or the next contract I sign, [will] probably be my last, and finish my days with WWE. It’s the house that built me. It’s the house that brought me back and put me in this wonderful, wonderful position.” H/T Fightful
Rhodes and his wife Brandi recently welcomed their second daughter into the world. Leilani Ella Runnels was born at the end of August, and the WWE Champion says he's found it incredibly difficult trying to balance his home life with being the "QB1" for the largest professional wrestling company in the world. Not to mention his recent Hollywood commitments.
When will Cody Rhodes retire?
While he wouldn't put an exact number on it, Cody did say he has a very good idea when he'll leave his boots in the ring. And the decision won't have as much to do with his own age, as it will the age of his daughters.
"You can only go so long. And I think I know my number," Rhodes said. "I was lucky that my dad, who I thought was the best dad ever, he was outta the game. He was in it as a producer and in it as a creator, pop in here as kind of an old man wrestler every now and then, but he was out of the game. So, he was number one dad. At every game. He coached our football team. He's known in Cobb County as coach more than the American Dream. I'd like to make it by the time they hit that age that I'm not gone that often."
Rhodes did not specifically rule out the occasional 'old man wrestler' appearance after he walks away from full-time WWE work. But after decades of living the professional athlete lifestyle, Cody has often said he plans on letting himself go quite a bit once he retires.
The Latest on WWE, AEW, & More
WWE Raw Results (11/3/25): Logan Paul Knocks Out CM Punk, Rey Mysterio Returns
WWE Announces First Round Matches For John Cena's 'Last Time Is Now' Tournament
Will Chris Jericho Or Adam Copeland Return To WWE For John Cena's Tournament?
Aleister Black Reveals New Details About WWE Alliance With Zelina Vega [Exclusive]