Will Chris Jericho Or Adam Copeland Return To WWE For John Cena's Tournament?
How many non-WWE wrestlers will compete in ‘The Last Time Is Now Tournament’ to determine John Cena’s final opponent?
At Saturday Night’s Main Event, Cena announced the 16-man tournament — set to begin on the November 10 edition of Raw — with the record-setting 17-time World Champion teasing participants from Raw, SmackDown, and NXT.
However, Cena also mentioned the possibility of talent outside of WWE competing in the tournament, which has led to plenty of speculation regarding who that could be.
Could Jericho or Copeland be included?
On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez addressed WWE hinting at non-contracted talent coming in for the tournament, while also debunking rumors that top names like Chris Jericho and Adam Copeland will be included.
"They want...to tease the idea that it will be Adam Copeland, which it will not be," Meltzer said.
Alvarez brought up Jericho, to which Meltzer responded that it won’t be him due to his contract still not being up with AEW. "It's going to end up being Matt Cardona, or somebody like that,” Meltzer stated.
Jericho has been rumored to leave AEW once his contract expires with the company to return to WWE. Copeland signed with AEW in October 2023 and recently reunited with Christian Cage to defeat FTR at AEW All Out in September.
Will Matt Cardona Or Nic Nemeth Appear In John Cena’s ‘Last Time Is Now Tournament’?
Cardona is currently signed to TNA, and he would be a logical addition to the tournament for multiple reasons.
For starters, he made an appearance on the October 7 edition of NXT in a losing effort against Josh Briggs, so WWE has already brought him back for an appearance. Cena also referenced Cardona back in June when he recreated CM Punk’s infamous “pipebomb” promo on SmackDown.
Cena and Cardona are friends outside the ring, and they also have history on-screen dating back to Cardona’s rise in popularity as Zack Ryder.
Another potential non-WWE talent that could join the tournament is Nic Nemeth.
The former Dolph Ziggler is also with TNA, and Cena mentioned him in the same SmackDown promo. They had six singles matches in WWE between 2010 and 2015, including a memorable showdown at WWE TLC 2012.
WWE has already teased some of its current talent who may appear in the tournament, with Gunther, Drew McIntyre, LA Knight, Bronson Reed, Dominik Mysterio, and more featured in the video package at Saturday Night's Main Event.
Monday's Raw will feature the fallout from that show, including CM Punk making his first appearance since defeating Jey Uso to win the vacant World Heavyweight Championship.
H/T Wrestling Inc. for the partial transcription.
