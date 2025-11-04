WWE Announces First Round Matches For John Cena's 'Last Time Is Now' Tournament
John Cena says he's looking for someone to earn a spot across the ring from him in his final WWE match on December 13.
On this weekend's Saturday Night Main Event show, Cena announced that a 16-person tournament would be held ,and the winner would get the opportunity to face him in his last match. The tournament will start next week on WWE Raw, which emanates from Cena's hometown of Boston.
This week on Raw, Adam Pearce announced two matches that would take place in the tournament's opening round. First, Rusev will square off with Damian Priest in a battle between Raw and Smackdown.
Second, Shinsuke Nakamura will face Sheamus. Both matches are scheduled for next week's Raw. Pearce noted that Nick Aldis would be announcing two more first-round matches this week on SmackDown.
The time is now for John Cena
Cena announced that 2025 would be his final year of active competition during an appearance at SummerSlam last year, and launched his retirement tour in January, wrestling in major matches throughout the year.
Cena took on Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania this year and ended up winning the Undisputed WWE Championship, while setting the record for most world titles ever at 17. Later in the summer, Rhodes and Cena squared off again — this time in the main event of SummerSlam. Rhodes was victorious in that match.
In addition to Rhodes, Cena wrestled Randy Orton, R-Truth, AJ Styles, CM Punk, Logan Paul, Sami Zayn, and others during the final 2025 run. Cena is scheduled to wrestle at Survivor Series this year and then not again until his final match on December 13.
Cena infamously made his debut on an episode of SmackDown in 2001. Like Cena is offering now, he jumped at an opportunity to face Kurt Angle in his first-ever match in the WWE. He lost the match, but it earned him loads of respect along the way.
Rumors have circulated regarding who could be in line for this spot opposite Cena. Popular names discussed include Gunther, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed.
John Cena's last match will take place on December 13 during a special edition of WWE Saturday Night's Main Event. The rumor mill has churned over the event and whether the WWE Universe may see Donald Trump or Vince McMahon in attendance.
