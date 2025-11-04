WWE Raw Results, Highlights & Live Blog (11/3/25)
CM Punk is the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion and he'll make his first appearance as champion this week on WWE Raw.
Punk defeated Jey Uso to win the championship at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event after Seth Rollins was stripped of the championship due to injury. LA Knight, Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, and other members of the WWE Raw roster have made their championship intentions known.
Who will stand out as Punk's first potential championship opponent? Will Bron Breakker get the title back to The Vision? We'll find out on this week's WWE Raw.
Also, this week will feature a WWE World Tag Team Championship rematch. Last week on Raw, The Judgment Day secured a victory with JD McDonagh defeating Sheamus. This week, The Judgment Day will look to get their championships back as they challenge AJ Styles and Dragon Lee for the belts. Styles and Lee defeated The Judgment Day to win the titles -- their first in WWE.
There are two major matches in the WWE Raw women's division this week. First, Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez will team up to take on Stephanie Vaquer and Nikki Bella. Both Vaquer and Bella have been at odds with The Judgment Day duo for weeks. Second, Lyra Valkyria and Bayley are scheduled to team up to take on The Kabuki Warriors.
Last week on Raw, Asuka blamed Valkyria for cutting their team in line for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. As the show went off the air, Asuka and Kairi Sane took to the ring and attacked both Valkyria and Bayley. They will look for revenge this week on the show.
Finally, this week will a feature a special singles match. El Grande Americano will go one-on-one with Penta. After losing his shot at the WWE Men's Intercontinental Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event over the weekend, can Penta get back on track with a victory?
All that and more on this week's episode of WWE Raw.
WWE Raw Results
Check back at 8pm EST for full WWE Raw results and live blog.
WWE Raw Card:
World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk to appear
AJ Styles & Dragon Lee (c) vs. Finn Balor & JD McDonagh for the World Tag Team Championship
Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer & Nikki Bella vs. Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez
Bayley & Lyra Valkyria vs. The Kabuki Warriors
Penta vs. El Grande Americano
