Cody Rhodes Gives Pat McAfee Sage Advice Ahead of WrestleMania

Pat McAfee has inserted himself into the Undisputed WWE Championship picture at WrestleMania this year because of his association with Randy Orton.

Two weeks ago, McAfee revealed that he was the voice in Orton's head that encouraged him to viciously attack Rhodes and find that inner Orton killer character again. McAfee railed on WWE for not being able to sell enough tickets toWrestleMania and blamed Rhodes, CM Punk, and others for that failure.

McAfee has said that Orton will fix WWE when he wins the Undisputed WWE Championship from Rhodes at WrestleMania 42.

Because McAfee has sided so firmly with Orton, he's immediately feuding at a high level with Cody Rhodes, who is and has been the face of WWE. Rhodes will collide with Orton with the championship on the line during the night one main event of WrestleMania 42.

Cody Rhodes gives harsh advice to Pat McAfee

With McAfee now a rival, Rhodes opened up about him in an interview on Matt and Shane's Secret Podcast. Rhodes was complimentary of McAfee's success, but hinted that he thought he was out of his depth with a sage piece of advice.

Pat McAfee | IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

"You can’t have that much success and be ground up like he is without being a serious person," Rhodes said. "What I would say is, from what I’ve seen, everyone around Pat McAfee, his orbit, probably someone needs to say ‘no’ every now and again.

"You need that one guy being like, ‘I don’t know, man. Jumping into the WrestleMania main event?’ Looking up while I’m getting my ass kicked and he’s wearing shades? It’s a different era of wrestling. It’s like watching a guy at a bar doing a Stone Cold impression."

The fan response to McAfee's involvement in the match has been brutal for WWE. His segments on YouTube have been given the downvote and he's been booed out of the building on multiple occasions.

Other WWE Superstars aside from Rhodes have taken shots at McAfee over the last week and a half. On last week's episode of WWE Raw on Netflix, CM Punk ridiculed McAfee for being in the pocket of TKO Group president Ari Emanuel. Punk told McAfee to get Emanuel to lower WrestleMania ticket prices.

Rhodes and Orton collide at WrestleMania 42 from inside Allegiant Stadium on April 18. The night two main event on April 19 is Punk vs. Roman Reigns for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.