Cody Rhodes on Roman Reigns’ Return: ‘I’m Not Flinching’
CLEVELAND, OHIO – Roman Reigns is back.
Reigns returned in the closing moments of SummerSlam as a babyface, helping Cody Rhodes overcome Solo Sikoa in a Bloodline Rules match.
Up until tonight, Rhodes stood alone as the single biggest babyface in professional wrestling. Yet that changed with Reigns returning in heroic fashion.
Speaking to media at the WWE press conference, Rhodes noted that he is open to any and all challenges as WWE Champion–and that includes Reigns.
“I’m not flinching,” said Rhodes. “Not one bit.”
Rhodes and Reigns have headlined the last two WrestleMania events, with main events at WrestleMania 39 and WrestleMania 40. The addition of The Rock will have to play a role somewhere, but Rhodes-Reigns III feels inevitable.
“I don’t think [Roman’s] flinching, either,” said Rhodes. “It’s a good problem to have. I wonder how he feels about it, but I’m not flinching about it.”