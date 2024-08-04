Wrestling On FanNation

Cody Rhodes on Roman Reigns’ Return: ‘I’m Not Flinching’

Reigns and Rhodes are now the two biggest babyfaces in all of professional wrestling 

Justin Barrasso

Apr 7, 2024; Philadelphia, PA, USA; WWE Universal Championship match between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes during Wrestlemania XL Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 7, 2024; Philadelphia, PA, USA; WWE Universal Championship match between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes during Wrestlemania XL Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports / Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

CLEVELAND, OHIO – Roman Reigns is back.

Reigns returned in the closing moments of SummerSlam as a babyface, helping Cody Rhodes overcome Solo Sikoa in a Bloodline Rules match.

Up until tonight, Rhodes stood alone as the single biggest babyface in professional wrestling. Yet that changed with Reigns returning in heroic fashion.

Speaking to media at the WWE press conference, Rhodes noted that he is open to any and all challenges as WWE Champion–and that includes Reigns.

“I’m not flinching,” said Rhodes. “Not one bit.”

Rhodes and Reigns have headlined the last two WrestleMania events, with main events at WrestleMania 39 and WrestleMania 40. The addition of The Rock will have to play a role somewhere, but Rhodes-Reigns III feels inevitable.

“I don’t think [Roman’s] flinching, either,” said Rhodes. “It’s a good problem to have. I wonder how he feels about it, but I’m not flinching about it.”

Published
Justin Barrasso

JUSTIN BARRASSO

Justin Barrasso has been writing for Sports Illustrated since 2014. While his primary focus is pro wrestling and MMA, he has also covered MLB, NBA, and the NFL. He can be reached at JBarrasso@gmail.com and followed on Twitter @JustinBarrasso.

Home/WWE