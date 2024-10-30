Cody Rhodes Revealed He Secured An Enormous Raise For WWE Return
Cody Rhodes grabbed a large bag full of money upon making his return to WWE in 2022.
During an interview with Flagrant, Rhodes talked about the WWE courting process to get him back once his contract with AEW ran out. Rhodes confirmed that Vince McMahon flew to his house in Atlanta to make him the offer and that McMahon slid the dollar amount on a sheet of paper across the table when he made.
He then revealed that number was 15 times more than what he was making when he was in WWE the first time.
"It was really old school in terms of 'hey, there's no promises beyond this is what we are considering -- you wrestling Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 38 in Dallas," Rhodes said. "Seth Rollins someone I felt I was chasing when I was there the first time. And really old, school (Vince) scribbled on a piece of paper the amount of money the contract would be for and just slid it across, which was unnessecary. I can't tell you exactly how much it was. I can tell you that it was 15 times more than what I had been making in WWE the first run. It was a different layer."
Rhodes defeated Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 38 and then wrestled in the main event against Roman Reigns at both WrestleMania 39 and WrestleMania 40. He left WWE in 2016 after a long run in the middle of the card. Rhodes worked with various independent promotions before starting AEW with Tony Khan.
Cody Rhodes is the current Undisputed WWE Champion. This weekend at Crown Jewel, he will face Gunther for the first-ever Crown Jewel Championship.
Watch the full interview below.
Recommended
Cody Rhodes Reveals The Biggest WWE Expense He Pays For Out-Of-Pocket