Cody Rhodes Reveals Alternative Idea for His 'Soul' Storyline With The Rock

Cody Rhodes and The Rock were involved in an unforgettable segment on the road to WWE WrestleMania 41, as The Final Boss told Rhodes that he wanted his soul.

Rhodes has now looked back on the segment and revealed he had a pitch that would have seen the story play out very differently.

Ahead of WrestleMania 41, The Rock made his return to WWE programming and approached Rhodes on the February 21 episode of SmackDown. He told the Undisputed WWE Champion that he wanted his soul and offered to take Rhodes to new heights. Rhodes gave his answer at Elimination Chamber, where he rejected The Rock.

In one of the most unforgettable moments in recent memory, John Cena then turned heel on Rhodes and joined forces with The Rock.

In a new interview, Rhodes reflected on the segment in which The Rock asked for his soul and shared an idea he had for the story.

Cody Rhodes pitched giving his soul to Ava

On the latest episode of Rhodes' What Do You Wanna Talk About? podcast, guest star Simone Johnson, formerly known as Ava, spoke with the former champion about various topics. Rhodes brought up the angle where The Rock wanted his soul and recalled how he had a pitch to give it to Ava, The Rock's daughter, instead.

"When The Final Boss asked me for my soul, I never shared it with him, we kept it between [the two of us], I thought, you know what would have been funny is to relent and give my soul, but not to him," Rhodes said. "This is at the time when you were the NXT General Manager, to you. I thought, that’s got legs. I’ll never say a word again. She’ll speak. We would have crushed that."

Rhodes noted that people often think that he doesn't want to be a bad guy, but he said that he's "open to all things" and "whatever is best." He emphasized that he thought giving Ava his soul would have been a good spin.

Ava stated that she would have loved to have done this angle. When Rhodes asked her why she never told The Rock about the idea, she explained that she didn't know he was coming back to WWE programming that day.

“I don’t think it ever came up because I think he was beating you up, asking you for your soul," Ava said. "Soul was a lot. I don’t think I knew he was coming back that day. I had no context of what the promo would be. Then I saw it, and I was like, soul is crazy."

Ava | WWE.com

Ava announced her departure from WWE this past January, and The Rock has remained absent from WWE programming.

There's no word on when The Rock may return to the company. For now, Rhodes has his hands full, as he is locked in a heated feud with Randy Orton. Fans will just have to wait and see whether he finishes the story with The Rock someday.