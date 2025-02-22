The Rock Wants Cody Rhodes To Be His Champion, He Wants His Soul, And He Wants It By Elimination Chamber
The Final Boss is back in WWE and he has made quite the offer to Cody Rhodes.
The Rock fired up the New Orleans crowd gathered at the Smoothie King Center when he officially announced that WrestleMania 42 would be coming to the Big Easy next April. He then turned his attention to the WWE Champion.
Rhodes was pulled from the night's main event so he could meet The Rock face-to-face in the ring. There The Great One told Cody that he earned his respect by spoiling his plans to face Roman Reigns in Philadelphia last year.
Rock reiterated that Cody has been a great WWE Champion, a great Champion of the people. He now wants The American Nightmare to be his Champion. What exactly that means, only The Rock may truly know. But he's promised to elevate Cody Rhodes to American Icon status in return for aligning with The Final Boss.
The WWE Champion seemed very confused and very conflicted as The Rock made his offer. He told Rhodes that he didn't need an answer tonight, but he will be at Elimination Chamber. He asked Cody to meet him in Toronto and give him his response then and there.
The Final Boss closed out the segment with a very ominous description of what it is exactly that he's asking for... he wants Cody's soul.
What this development means for WrestleMania 41 is anyone's guess. Cody Rhodes is currently set to defend his WWE Championship against the winner of the Men's Elimination Chamber Match. John Cena, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Damian Priest, Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre are all set to compete for the right to face the American Nightmare.
Important to note, and he said it himself tonight, The Rock is the most powerful man in WWE. If anyone can bypass the stipulation of Elimination Chamber and insert himself into the main event this April in Las Vegas, it's Dwayne Johnson.
Of course, there's always the chance that Cody Rhodes takes the deal and sells his soul to make his family's American dreams come true.
Strap in folks. Whether he's there to compete or not, The Rock is set to take us all on a ride as we head into WrestleMania 41.
