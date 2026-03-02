Internal Reaction to Danhausen's Debut at WWE Elimination Chamber

Regardless of how you feel about him, Danhausen's WWE debut at Elimination Chamber on Saturday night got everyone talking.

After weeks of speculation, the mysterious crate that was being moved back and forth between Raw and SmackDown was finally opened at the Elimination Chamber in front of the WWE Universe in Chicago. Once opened, out came a bunch of female dancing Danhausens, and, of course, Danhausen himself.

The former AEW star made his way to the ring, handed Michael Cole a jar of teeth, and entered the ring to pose before disappearing in a puff of smoke. The reveal was met with a pretty polarizing reaction both in the arena and online.

But how is WWE feeling about it?

According to Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp, one source believed that Saturday's reaction would fit well into his character. At the same time, another source questioned why WWE would debut him in this fashion after the long-running joke of what a "box debut" means from Bruce Prichard's Something to Wrestle podcast.

It doesn't appear the company is wasting any time with Danhausen either, as he's expected to appear later tonight on WWE Raw.

Negotiations with WWE and getting to keep the Danhausen name

Sapp would also confirm that Danhausen's contract with AEW officially expired on February 28. He was promptly removed from the AEW roster minutes after midnight, leading to his WWE debut less than 24 hours later.

Danhausen | WWE

Unlike other sports, there's really no such thing as contract tampering in wrestling, and negotiations with the competition in the final weeks of someone's deal are very common. Despite being under an AEW contract when the crate first appeared, Danhausen was always the planned reveal.

Unlike other recent AEW signings like Powerhouse Hobbs and Mariah May, it was always the plan for Danhausen to keep his name and gimmick. The on-screen presentation of the Powerhouse Hobbs name for Royce Keys at the Royal Rumble in January has since been edited out of the broadcast.

Regarding Dave Meltzer's report over the weekend that Danhausen's signing wasn't a "unanimous decision," Sapp notes that's the case for many talents and isn't out of the ordinary. In addition to being scheduled for tonight's Raw, Sapp has heard that Danhausen will be utilized across multiple brands, including AAA, when necessary.

As for what the plan is for Danhausen later tonight? That isn't currently unknown. The Takedown on SI will have coverage of WWE Raw later this evening.