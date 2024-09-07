Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa WWE Title Rematch Set For SmackDown Debut On USA
Solo Sikoa is getting what he asked for, but it's going to come with a price.
It was made official on Friday's WWE SmackDown by General Manager Nick Aldis that Sikoa will get his rematch with Cody Rhodes for the WWE Undisputed Championship on SmackdDown next Friday, September 13, as the show debuts on the USA Network. But Aldis added a caveat as the matchup will take place inside a steel cage to keep out Sikoa's stable, The Bloodline.
Rhodes and Sikoa locked horns at SummerSlam at the beginning of August with the former retaining the belt due to a little help from the returning Roman Reigns.
Rhodes kicked off SmackDown letting the crowd know it would only be a matter of time before Sikoa and the rest of The Bloodline hit the ring. Moments after "The American Nightmare" said it, out came the heel stable.
Sikoa strolled into the ring and immediately had a stern message for the champion.
“Are you done playing around?", Sikoa said to Rhodes.
After a little more back and forth, Sikoa let it be known to Rhodes that if it wasn't for his former boss, Reigns, he'd be one with the belt.
“I deserve a rematch," Sikoa bluntly said. Immediately, the crowd in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, shouted loudly, 'We want Roman'.
Rhodes made it appear he was going to give Sikoa what he was looking for. Instead, he stepped aside and said Jacob Fatu deserved the opportunity since he took Reigns out three weeks ago on SmackDown.
A little shocked, Fatu walked slowly and jumped up on the ring apron. Fatu stood there contemplating whether to seize the opportunity as Sikoa looked on in disbelief. Instead of taking the title shot, Fatu acknowledged Sikoa.
“I love you," Fatu told Sikoa. "You are my Tribal Chief.”
Sikoa told Rhodes he knew that he was trying to get inside his head but it wouldn't work. The Bloodline rolled into the ring, ready for a four on one attack to Rhodes. However, The Street Profits and DIY made the save to give them the five on four advantage before Aldis intervened and made the main event match for next week.