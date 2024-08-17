Jacob Fatu Overpowers Roman Reigns
The new Bloodline reigned supreme on SmackDown
Roman Reigns reclaimed his place as the Tribal Chief.
Until Jacob Fatu intervened.
Fatu overpowered Reigns, finally giving him some opposition since his return. It lead to Fatu, Solo Sikoa, and Tama Tonga powerbombing Reigns through the announce table, then standing over him in the ring.
After Reigns had his way with the group on two different occasions, the new Bloodline needed an emphatic response. This was excellent–and it highlighted why Reigns needs Jimmy and Jey Uso–and Paul Heyman–beside him.
