Corey Graves Opens Up About Being Replaced by Pat McAfee on Commentary

The competitive aspect of the pro wrestling business stretches beyond the talent in the ring.

Corey Graves was a staple of WWE commentary for almost a decade before he was replaced by Pat McAfee on WWE Raw's commentary table in early 2025. Graves was demoted to the WWE NXT team following the move.

Graves took social media following the move, expressing his disappointment. He claimed he was told he wasn't famous enough for the job he had done for years. He returned to WWE Raw alongside Michael Cole later that same summer, but the demotion had a lasting impact on him.

Graves recently discussed how the move affected his approach to commentating on WWE NXT.

Corey Graves and Michael Cole | Netflix

Corey Graves didn't want to go to NXT

Graves was on his way to blazing his own in-ring career path before suffering a career-ending injury. He turned to commentary following the injury and became one of the most memorable voices of WWE. In an interview with TV Insider, Graves talked about the mindset he put himself in to work his way back to the main roster commentary table.

"This isn’t where I want to be. This isn’t what I want to be doing. I’m going to show them... I will be the hardest worker in the room. I will say yes to stuff people don’t want to do." Corey Graves

Graves proved how reliable he was when he immediately replaced Pat McAfee later in the summer of 2025, a role he's held since. Graves went on to explain how he feels he still has room to improve as a commentator.

Graves keeps the chip on his shoulder

WWE commentator Corey Graves throws out a ceremonial first pitch prior to the Pittsburgh Pirates game | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

McAfee replacing Graves also helped him stay motivated, even after his return to the main roster.

"I’m coming into NXT and will reinvent myself and show you guys I’m the best in the world at this.” I kind of approached this with that mentality. It was very much a chip on my shoulder situation. I like to think I still have some of that chip on my shoulder because I’m still not quite back to where I want to be." Corey Graves

Graves has not only returned to the main roster, but he also now works AAA events. WWE purchased the storied Mexican-based promotion during the week of WrestleMania last year. Graves' value to the company has only increased since returning to the main roster, and it doesn't look like that will change any time soon. Even if McAfee decided to return in some capacity.