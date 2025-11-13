D'Lo Brown Hopes To See This Faction In WWE Hall Of Fame

D'Lo Brown had himself a successful singles career in the WWE, capturing the European Championship four times and also holding the Intercontinental Championship on one occasion.

While singles gold is where he found most of his success, he was also a member of a legendary faction in WWE history.

The Nation of Domination started in late 1996 with Faarooq adopting a more serious gimmick in favor of his Roman gladiator character. The group would see the rise of names like D'Lo Brown, The Godfather, Mark Henry, and most famously, The Rock.

D'Lo Brown would talk with SoCal Val on "The Velvet Ropes," getting the chance to discuss the success of the Nation of Domination and how he believes the faction needs to be in the WWE Hall of Fame.

"If you look at what a faction does, usually, a faction is to elevate one person out of the group, i.e. Flair with the Horsemen. The thing with the Nation was every member, and we think about the core unit of Rocky, Mark, Godfather, Ron, and myself… every one of us got better after being in the Nation" D'Lo Brown, The Velvet Ropes

He also mentions the legacy the Nation had in terms of factions featuring black wrestlers.

"And then for the fact that the Nation should be in the Hall of Fame, because 30 years later, anytime you put a faction of two or three black guys together people are already calling it the new Nation. That tells you its footprint in wrestling and just for that mere fact alone, it should be represented in the Hall of Fame with the other great acts of the last 100 years" D'Lo Brown

Members Of The Nation Of Domination In The Hall Of Fame

D'Lo Brown wants to see the entire faction enter the Hall of Fame as a unit, similar to the New World Order, D-Generation-X, and The Hart Foundation. And like those groups, many members of The Nation are already in the Hall of Fame for their singles work.

Faarooq would be the first member inducted in 2012, followed by the Godfather in 2016, and Mark Henry in 2018. Other members, of course, included The Rock, D'Lo Brown, and Owen Hart.

