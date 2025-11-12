Conflicting Reports Emerge Regarding Drew McIntyre's WWE Suspension

As Drew McIntyre has often stated, take anything you hear about the Scottish Warrior with a grain of salt. Unless, of course, you hear it from him personally.

McIntyre was suspended this past Friday night on SmackDown by General Manager Nick Aldis after he attacked referee Dan Engler and ruined the main event bout between WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and Aleister Black.

The Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer then reported that the angle was done in order to write McIntyre off of television for an upcoming movie role, a story we covered here on The Takedown on SI.

Meltzer did not provide much information beyond that, which did raise some questions about the alleged film project.

Deadline reported earlier this year that Drew McIntyre was cast in the upcoming remake of Highlander, but production for that movie was delayed after star Henry Cavill suffered an injury while training for the role. Principal photography isn't expected to start until January 2026 at the earliest.

It's entirely possible that McIntyre had secured himself a separate film roll that had not yet been reported, but Mike Johnson with PWInsider says that is not the case.

Drew McIntyre | WWE.com

Johnson is claiming that the film report from the Wrestling Observer is wrong and that McIntyre's suspension is nothing more than the next step in his storyline on Friday Night SmackDown.

The Scottish Warrior has been in pursuit of the WWE Championship for the better part of four years now, but his most recent efforts have resulted in him losing back-to-back matches against Cody Rhodes at Wrestlepalooza and Saturday Night's Main Event.

What's next for Drew McIntyre?

It appears as though the American Nightmare is going to be tied up for the next several weeks as he joined CM Punk's WarGames team this past Monday Night on Raw, so McIntyre is now in need of a new direction, at least until after Survivor Series wraps up on November 29.

PREPARE FOR WAR. 👀



IT'S TIME FOR WARGAMES!!! pic.twitter.com/GN32iss2JS — WWE (@WWE) November 11, 2025

It is not known at this time how long Drew is expected to be off WWE television, but if he truly doesn't have any film commitments to honor, then he could show back up as soon as this Friday when SmackDown emanates from the MVP Arena in Albany, New York.

WWE security personnel are notoriously bad at their jobs, especially when it comes to keeping barred individuals out of the arenas they've been hired to guard. There's absolutely nothing stopping McIntyre from getting into the building this Friday to wreck Nick Aldis' show once again. We'll see what happens soon enough.

