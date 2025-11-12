Tito Santana Pioneers The New WWE 2K25 Saturday Night's Main Event DLC Pack Like He Did Wrestling In The 1980s

WWE is rolling out a brand new DLC pack for WWE 2K25 on Wednesday and it stars some of the most memorable WWE acts of the 1980s.

The WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Pack is available now and features stars of the 80s like Junkyard Dog, Paul Orndorff, Jesse Ventura, and Sid Justice. This pack is the final DLC character pack for the game.

Former WWE Intercontinental Champion and WWE Hall of Famer, Tito Santana, leads the new character pack and told The Takedown on SI in an exclusive interview that not only is he thrilled to lead the new pack, but it's the first time that he's ever been in a video game at all.

"This is the first time that I'm going to be in a video game," Santana said. "It's been long overdue. You know, the wrestling fans have, over the years, have been asking me, Tito, when are you going to come out in a video game? And you know, why aren't you in one? And I am so grateful for this opportunity to finally be in a video game, and I'll be able to play it myself and create my own competition."

Creating custom competition is one of the reason why WWE 2K25 is the highest rated game inside this franchise for Xbox. In addition to the new stars, the DLC pack will also contain over 60 new moves and taunts for various characters to use.

Tito Santana a wrestling and WWE 2K25 pioneer

Roman Reigns in WWE 2K25 | WWE 2K25

Santana wrestled in the first WrestleMania match of all-time and was present on the cards for early episodes of Saturday Night's Main Event. Santana said he saw his industry transform and he was very proud to be a part of it.

We went from wrestling in gymnasiums to all of a sudden being on national television on Saturday Night's Main Event ... The transformation that our business went through. I mean, I was right there from the beginning. From when Vince McMahon started taking over different territories and all of a sudden he conquered everybody, and he was controlling the whole, whole wrestling world. Tito Santana

Santana continued:

I was there at the beginning. I was there at the first WrestleMania. I had no idea that it was going to grow as big as it did. I don't know how much bigger it can get I went to the last WrestleMania in Vegas, and the thousands and thousands of fans that come from all over the world is just unbelievable. I'm so glad that I'm still alive and I'm able to experience the results of of the groundwork that we did. Because we were the pioneers. Tito Santana

Santana's first-ever WWE Saturday Night's Main Event match was against Randy Savage. Not only does he have a fond memory of Savage, but Santana says that he helped Savage reach the next level of what would be a historic career.

"I believe that I kind of helped Randy a little bit when he first came into the WWF," Santana said. "I remember wrestling him in Detroit and back then, the heel used to call the match. We had a match, but we were not getting the response. And I threw about six or seven drop kicks. We were just doing high spots, just to do high spots, and we were not getting any response.

"I told Randy, the WWF is different than other organizations, which were territories back then. I said, here in the WWF, the fans like to see a little bit of wrestling. They want you to fight. I think I helped him. I was pretty polished when he came in and I was able to lead a match if I had to. He learned quick. I mean, and he was as good as a as they got."

Acknowledge this deal!#WWE2K25 is on sale on Nintendo Switch 2 for 25%! Grab it before the count hits 3! pic.twitter.com/CXObMHQfhp — #WWE2K25 (@WWEgames) November 8, 2025

Tito Santana and other WWE Saturday Night's Main Event DLC pack characters are available now and include MyFACTION cards for each new Superstar. It's available for individual purchase or as part of the WWE 2K25 Season Pass.

