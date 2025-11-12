Stone Cold Steve Austin Opens Up About Post-WWE Struggles And What Saved Him

Everything changed for Stone Cold Steve Austin when he was dropped on his head at SummerSlam 1997 after a botched piledriver from Owen Hart.

Lifelong neurological pain, a sudden end to a legendary career, and a few years of self-destruction followed the Texas Rattlesnake after the injury. He wrestled for another six years, but it required extensive maintenance and pain management. Before his WrestleMania 38 appearance, he wrestled for the last time at WrestleMania 19 in 2003 against The Rock.

Austin appeared on legendary NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s podcast to discuss how retiring at 38 in 2003 affected his life and how he reflects on the decision 22 years later.

Stone Cold Steve Austin | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Stone Cold did not handle retirement well

The six-time WWE World Champion struggled mentally after retiring from WWE. Despite his body being ready to retire, he missed the memories and "good times" of being a main event draw. Not to mention the money he walked away from.

"You work your ass off cause that's what we're here to do and then you enjoy retirement. Hell I retired at 38 you know how much money I left on the table? Not just about the money, it's about the good times, being with the boys...that's what I lived and breathed. And so, I didn't handle it well." Stone Cold Steve Austin

For three years after retirement, Stone Cold discussed the bad habits he developed while away from the ring. Austin became lazy and lost motivation to pursue anything beyond drinking and hunting. It took a self-imposed reality check for Austin to snap out of it.

"For about three years, I drank, I hunted, and I fished, and just did a lot of stupid stuff...I went to the bathroom and just looked at myself in the mirror. I didn't say this out loud but I thought 'Dude, the things you're doing are not conducive to living a long life. You need to slow your ass down.'". Stone Cold Steve Austin

Austin mentioned being a forklift driver before becoming a pro wrestler. Going back to forklifting after being Stone Cold Steve Austin for almost a decade simply wasn't a possibility.

Stone Cold moved in with Diamond Dallas Page in Los Angeles

Austin knew he couldn't drink and hunt for the rest of his life. After speaking to the man in the mirror, Austin moved to Los Angeles to pursue something in the entertainment business.

DDP | Max Gersh / The Commercial Appeal, Memphis Commercial Appeal via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Diamond Dallas Page is now known for his ability to rehabilitate pro wrestlers through therapy, workouts, and coaching. However, Page has been helping wrestlers in various ways for decades.

"I didn't want to drive a forklift again so I said 'you better get your ass down to Los Angeles and try to do something in the entertainment business. And so hell, I packed up, moved in with Diamond Dallas Page in Los Angeles. Wasted about a year out there, searching for the bottom of a lot of bottles." Stone Cold Steve Austin

Austin credits being offered the Tough Enough host job as helping his mental wounds from the business heal. He emphasized how Tough Enough put him back in business after years of feeling bitter towards wrestling and not even watching it.

