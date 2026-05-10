Danhausen Addresses the Pre-Backlash Speculation About His Mystery Partner

Danhausen had another successful night at the office Saturday night when he and Minihausen defeated The Miz and Kit Wilson at WWE Backlash.

There was a great deal of speculation, and some legitimate reporting, about the identity of Danhausen's mystery partner heading into the event, and everyone turned out to be wrong.

People like CM Punk, Oba Femi and Jelly Roll were among the betting favorites, according to the sites that offer such prop wagers, but the mystery man turned out to be a mini clone of Danhausen, who was later identified as AAA's Mascarita Dorada.

As for why his clone turned out to be a luchador, Danhausen could only offer up his own speculation to Sam Roberts and Megan Morant while appearing on Backlash Recap: WWE Now.

“What I would have presumed is maybe when Danhausen left the room, Rey Fenix walked into [the cloning machine], maybe? I don't know. And that’s why he came out a luchador? I'm not sure.”

When it came to the fan theories and betting favorites, Danhausen seemed a bit perplexed as to why the aforementioned names were brought up as possibilities.

“Here’s the thing, people go ‘Oh, it’s confirmed it’s Cola-Man Punk, it’s confirmed it’s Oba Femi.’ They’re great, however, who said that? Who put that responsibility on me? I didn’t even want to find [a tag team partner], why would I ask them?"

Danhausen never asked CM Punk or Oba Femi to tag with him at Backlash

Danhausen | WWE

There was a report from the Wrestling Observer that came out on Friday where Bryan Alvarez was told that Jelly Roll was going to be the mystery man, having previously been booked for the show, but he was not able to fully confirm that source's story.

The Takedown on SI predicted that either CM Punk or Oba Femi would end up getting the spot, but we never reported that it was for sure going to be them. And any other reports that did surface about Danhausen's mystery partner were clearly not credible.

"It’s Jelly Roll, it’s Cola-Man Punk, it’s Oba. I saw these were confirmed stories by the way," Danhausen said without naming where the reports came from. "All three within a week, all three confirmed. I should’ve had all of them.”

Danhuasen said he didn't ask Punk or Femi to be his partner because he simply forgot. He claimed that Punk doesn't answer his mail because he steals it in search of royalty checks, which is continued payback for Punk stealing Danhausen's finishing move back after he came out of retirement.