Danhausen, Flair & More Respond to 'Fake BS' Comments From Tom Brady

Tom Brady continues to dig himself a deeper hole with wrestling fans heading into WrestleMania 42 next month, and now WWE Superstars are clapping back.

The NFL legend has had a lot to say about WWE over the years, but his recent comments have rubbed a lot of people the wrong way.

It's one thing to get under the skin of the WWE Universe, but now it appears some of the men and women of Raw and SmackDown are getting irked by Brady's comments as well.

Danhausen | WWE

Danhausen threatens to curse "Tim Bordy" after recent comments

Tom Brady recently spoke with Sports Illustrated and when asked how many WWE wrestlers it would take to sack him, the former New England Patriots quarterback didn't hold back on his feelings.

"All their stuff is so cute and scripted, and they know what's going on, in a football game, you don't know," Tom Brady said. "So they wouldn't even get near me. Plus, if I had a good offensive line, they'd punch those guys right in the throat, and they'd be probably crying. There's no fake BS we do in American football. So for those guys, it'd be a whole different story for them."

These comments didn't sit well with the very nice and very evil Danhausen, who took to social media to say that it would only take one WWE Superstar to curse "Tim Bordy."

It would only take one @WWE superstar to CURSE Tim Bordy https://t.co/RQ6picQM3u — Danhausen (@DanhausenAD) March 19, 2026

These comments didn't seem to sit well with Charlotte Flair either, who questioned on social media if Brady would feel the same way if he didn't have people protecting him.

"A lot of words to say 'if I had five guys to protect me, I might be ok'" she tweeted.

It appears Raw Superstar Bronson Reed also took issue with Brady's comments in a now-deleted post. "Pfft... yeah I 'scripted' my bicep tear. B---- ass words."

A lot of words to say “if I had five guys to protect me, I might be ok” 🫶🏻 https://t.co/g0jvEkDgtW — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) March 19, 2026

The Bella Twins would take a more playful approach, as one of the twins suggested they were pretty sure they'd be able to sack the Super Bowl-winning quarterback.

The WWE Universe would likely boo Tom Brady at WrestleMania 42

In recent weeks, there has been a lot of back and forth between Tom Brady and WWE Superstar Logan Paul. With WrestleMania 42 set to take place once again at Allegiant Stadium, the venue where Tom Brady holds a minority ownership stake in the Las Vegas Raiders, many fans assumed this meant something was in the works between the two sides.

There had even been reports that WWE had been working on merchandising ideas for Tom Brady this year. But with the NFL legend continuing to insult the industry and its performers, this doesn't really feel like a partnership that actually makes sense.

Tom Brady | Robert Deutsch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

You can't imagine Tom Brady wanting to appear or aligning himself with a heel at WrestleMania next month. But aligning himself with a babyface right now after his recent comments about WWE and its performers wouldn't make a whole lot of sense either. WWE typically likes to work with celebrities who protect the brand, and as things stand right now, Brady has done anything but.

But then again, this does seem like it's all part of the build to his appearance, doesn't it?