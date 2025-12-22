Stefon Diggs Came Very Close to Saying Some Bold Things About Drake Maye, Patriots

Stefon Diggs on what makes the #Patriots good:



“The mindset. The fact that we believe that we can win… and we got Drake Maye. Drake Maye is a hell of a quarterback. I feel like he approaches this game like a young — blank. I don’t wanna say his name.”



DM 🤝 TB



(🎥 @SNFonNBC) pic.twitter.com/TIDYL6zAjv