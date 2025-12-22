Stefon Diggs Came Very Close to Saying Some Bold Things About Drake Maye, Patriots
The Patriots beat the Ravens with a thrilling comeback on Sunday Night Football to maintain their lead in the AFC East and keep the possibility of the No. 1 seed a real possibility.
While the Ravens are left trying to explain why Derrick Henry wasn't on the field in the fourth quarter, the Patriots can say with certainty that their best players were on the field when it mattered. Drake Maye led two impressive touchdown drives and iced the game with a 16-yard run that allowed his team to run out the clock.
After the game Stefon Diggs was asked questions that could have easily resulted in him saying some very bold things and he came very close to giving those bold answers. First, NBC's Melissa Stark asked Diggs what the Patriots were capable of accomplishing. Diggs shrugged and put his hands up as he looked at his quarterback. Before Diggs could say something like "Super Bowl," Stark had redirected the microphone to Maye who simply said they had to get a win next week.
Diggs then appeared on the postgame show and had the highest praise possible for Maye, who was not there to stop him. Still, Diggs restrained himself with Rodney Harrison filling in the blanks.
"We got Drake Maye. Drake Maye is a hell of a quarterback. I feel like he approaches this game like a young... blank. I don't wanna say his name."
That's when Harrison jumped in with the name Tom Brady.
With two games remaining in the season Maye now has 3,947 yards passing. That's the 15th-best season in Patriots history. Only Brady and Drew Bledsoe have thrown for more. Next week he'll cross the 4,000-yard mark and he has a pretty good shot at climbing into the top 10, which is something Brady didn't do until he was 28.