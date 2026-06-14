Danhausen Reacts After Leading New York Knicks to First NBA Title in Over 50 Years
All of New York LOVES that Danhausen!
For the first time since 1973, the New York Knicks have won the NBA Finals. They defeated the San Antonio Spurs in Game 5 Saturday night to complete a miraculous 15-1 run through the playoffs after falling behind 2-1 to the Atlanta Hawks in the opening round.
The Knicks once again had to overcome a double-digit deficit, and did so behind a 45-point performance from team leader and noted WWE fan Jalen Brunson. He scored 45 points en route to being named NBA Finals MVP.
This magical run for the Knicks started after the entire organization was publicly uncursed by Danhausen. The bizarre performer's gimmick launched him into the global spotlight as the Knicks kept winning, including multiple appearances on ESPN programming with Stephen A. Smith.
Danhausen was even invited to Madison Square Garden for Game 3 of the NBA Finals, which ironically, was the only game the Knicks lost in the series.
Not long after the final shot of the Spurs' Victor Wembanyama
clanked off the backboard and New York had won the title, the social media post that wrestling fans were waiting on went live.
"DANHAUSEN IS THE KING OF NEW YORK!Danhausen on X
CONGRATULATIONS NEW YORK KNICKS, THE KINGS OF NEW YORK!
UNCURSED!"
I think I speak for everyone when I say, Danhausen needs to be invited to the Knicks' championship parade in New York City.
Danhausen has been flooded with requests to help other teams
Naturally, Danhausen has become a very popular man in the sporting world. During a recent appearance on The Sal Licata Show, Danhausen said that he's received countless requests to curse or uncurse other sports teams since the Knicks began their playoff winning streak.
Feel free to send him your requests and some human monies, he'll happily accept both. The problem is, he doesn't know which curses will work and which ones will not.
"Danhausen’s Cameo is filled with just curse this team, uncurse this team, curse this team, uncurse this team. Now, I don’t know who’s cursed and who’s uncursed, except for I know that the Knicks are uncursed. Because the rest of them, I have no clue at this point. It’s back and forth, back and forth, back and forth. It’s just curse on top of curse on top of curse.”
As you can see in the post above, WWE has already released Danhausen themed merchandise celebrating the New York Knicks 2026 NBA Finals victory. The company also reportedly has some special plans in the works for Danhausen with Saturday Night's Main Event set to take place inside Madison Square Garden next month.
Congratulations to Danhausen, the Knicks and the entire city of New York.
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Rick Ucchino is the Assistant Editor & Content Coordinator for The Takedown on SI. He also works full-time for 700WLW Radio in Cincinnati, Ohio as a local news and sports anchor, in addition to his time covering the Cincinnati Bengals for Sirius XM. Rick has been on the professional wrestling beat since 2019, having provided coverage for a number of outlets, including Fightful, SB Nation’s Cageside Seats and the Bleav Podcast Network. With an educational background in theater, creative writing and journalism, Rick focuses primarily on the storytelling aspect of pro wrestling, but he’s no stranger to the squared circle himself. He had the privilege of training with former WWE & WCW cruiserweight Jimmy Wang Yang for nearly two years and retired early due to back issues with a perfect 1-0 record in singles competition. Rick is a married father of two incredibly adorable children, who are budding pro wrestling fans themselves. Much to the chagrin of their mother. You can reach Rick at rwucchino@gmail.com