Danhausen Reacts After Leading New York Knicks to First NBA Title in Over 50 Years

All of New York LOVES that Danhausen!

For the first time since 1973, the New York Knicks have won the NBA Finals. They defeated the San Antonio Spurs in Game 5 Saturday night to complete a miraculous 15-1 run through the playoffs after falling behind 2-1 to the Atlanta Hawks in the opening round.

The Knicks once again had to overcome a double-digit deficit, and did so behind a 45-point performance from team leader and noted WWE fan Jalen Brunson. He scored 45 points en route to being named NBA Finals MVP.

The drought is OVER 🏆



53 years later, the Knicks are champions again! pic.twitter.com/jtuYWvyseX — ESPN (@espn) June 14, 2026

This magical run for the Knicks started after the entire organization was publicly uncursed by Danhausen. The bizarre performer's gimmick launched him into the global spotlight as the Knicks kept winning, including multiple appearances on ESPN programming with Stephen A. Smith.

Danhausen was even invited to Madison Square Garden for Game 3 of the NBA Finals, which ironically, was the only game the Knicks lost in the series.

Not long after the final shot of the Spurs' Victor Wembanyama

clanked off the backboard and New York had won the title, the social media post that wrestling fans were waiting on went live.

"DANHAUSEN IS THE KING OF NEW YORK!



CONGRATULATIONS NEW YORK KNICKS, THE KINGS OF NEW YORK!



UNCURSED!" Danhausen on X

I think I speak for everyone when I say, Danhausen needs to be invited to the Knicks' championship parade in New York City.

Danhausen has been flooded with requests to help other teams

Danhausen | WWE

Naturally, Danhausen has become a very popular man in the sporting world. During a recent appearance on The Sal Licata Show, Danhausen said that he's received countless requests to curse or uncurse other sports teams since the Knicks began their playoff winning streak.

Feel free to send him your requests and some human monies, he'll happily accept both. The problem is, he doesn't know which curses will work and which ones will not.

"Danhausen’s Cameo is filled with just curse this team, uncurse this team, curse this team, uncurse this team. Now, I don’t know who’s cursed and who’s uncursed, except for I know that the Knicks are uncursed. Because the rest of them, I have no clue at this point. It’s back and forth, back and forth, back and forth. It’s just curse on top of curse on top of curse.”

Congratulations to the @nyknicks on their 2026 NBA Championship! 🏀🏆



Celebrate with the WWE x New York Knicks Collection and Champion your Team!



➡️ https://t.co/hzuYTcf0k2 pic.twitter.com/3GHiLQIoA1 — WWE (@WWE) June 14, 2026

As you can see in the post above, WWE has already released Danhausen themed merchandise celebrating the New York Knicks 2026 NBA Finals victory. The company also reportedly has some special plans in the works for Danhausen with Saturday Night's Main Event set to take place inside Madison Square Garden next month.

Congratulations to Danhausen, the Knicks and the entire city of New York.