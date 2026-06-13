WWE Reportedly Has Big Danhausen Plans if the Knicks Win the NBA Finals

You could be seeing a lot more of WWE Superstar Danhausen on your TV screens in the weeks ahead if the New York Knicks win the NBA Finals.

It's been a very long time since the New York Knicks have been this close to an NBA Championship. And if you ask a WWE fan who is responsible for this magical run, they would all point to the very nice, very evil Danhausen.

Back on April 28, after being given a large amount of "human monies" for a Cameo, Danhausen uncursed the New York Knicks franchise, resulting in 13 straight wins and taking the team all the way to the NBA Finals. This historic run hasn't gone unnoticed by WWE, which used it in Danhausen's story on SmackDown last night.

WWE has big plans for Danhausen if the New York Knicks win the NBA Finals

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, WWE has taken notice of all of Danhausen's media appearances since uncursing the New York Knicks and plans to heavily utilize that going forward if they win the championship, which could happen as soon as tonight in San Antonio.

If the Knicks win the NBA Finals, WWE plans to feature Danhausen prominently on the upcoming Saturday Night's Main Event at Madison Square Garden on July 18. The company is also already brainstorming for new merchandise and content at Fanatics Fest in New York that same weekend.

One WWE source went as far as to state that Danhausen will be a "fixture" of the company's promotion in the New York area moving forward if the Knicks win the NBA Finals against the Spurs.

Danhausen will NOT be re cursing the KNICKSHAUSEN.



Danhausen just took everyone’s money because he wanted it. — Danhausen (@DanhausenAD) June 13, 2026

Danhausen will be a made man in WWE if the Knicks win the NBA Finals

After overcoming a 29-point deficit in Game 4 at Madison Square Garden, Knicks fans are believing in the power of Danhausen more than ever.

The Knicks currently hold a 3-1 lead over the Spurs heading into tonight's game at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio. While many expect the Spurs to hang on tonight and force a Game 6 at the Garden, Danhausen and WWE are likely hoping the series ends tonight.

It's already been reported that Danhausen has quickly become the number-two merchandise mover in WWE since signing with the company back in February. If the Knicks can win the NBA Finals, you might quickly see him become the number one merchandise mover in the company, thanks to a lot of thankful Knicks fans.

Danhausen and John Cena | WWE

Game 5 of the NBA Finals between the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs will air later this evening on ABC at 8:30 PM ET. You can practically guarantee that Danhausen's eyes will be glued to a television monitor during tonight's game.