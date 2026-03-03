Danhausen's First WWE Curse May Have Caused Major Title Change on Monday Night Raw

Danhausen's WWE Raw debut was an eventful one that not only saw his first curse, but a title change as well.

During the show, Danhausen met up with General Manager Adam Pearce with a list of demands, including a blimp, a hall of fame induction, and a finger-pointing picture with Triple H.

Pearce didn't want to deal with the very nice, very evil one and pawned him off on The Judgment Day, giving himself a chance to escape. After a brief interaction with The Judgment Day, which saw Dominik Mysterio talk down to the newcomer, Danhausen cursed Mysterio before his Intercontinental Title defense against Penta.

Dirty Dom didn't take the curse seriously, but that would prove to be a costly mistake. Later on in the evening, Mysterio lost the Intercontinental Championship to Penta. The finish saw Penta hit Mysterio with a Mexican Destroyer to score the pinfall victory.

This is Penta's first championship in WWE after debuting for the company last January. He's had several shots at the Intercontinental Championship, but thanks to a curse from Danhausen, he was able to overcome his bad luck streak to capture the title.

As for Danhausen, he's probably somewhere backstage feeling pretty proud of himself. Hopefully, he's getting his finger point picture with Triple H as you read this.

It's PENTA TIME 🔥@PENTAELZEROM defeats Dominik Mysterio and is the new Intercontinental Champion! pic.twitter.com/V9khbIr1ra — WWE (@WWE) March 3, 2026

What's next for The Judgment Day?

Before tonight's title match, many fans predicted that Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor would face each other for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 42. But thanks to Danhausen, that doesn't appear to be the case.

That's not saying these two men still can't face each other at the Showcase of the Immortals. The tension has been building between these two men for a while. Perhaps they will compete for the AAA Mega Championship in Las Vegas instead.

WWE continued to tease the tension between Balor and Mysterio before tonight's title match backstage in The Judgment Day Clubhouse. While Dirty Dom was clearly looking for help from Finn Balor and JD McDonagh, Balor made it clear that the two of them would be at ringside to cheer him on but wouldn't get involved.

Despite Mysterio requesting McDonagh to get him the timekeeper's bell hammer to strike Penta, Balor prevented it from happening, insisting Mysterio needed to do this on his own. Balor and McDonagh would get laid out by Penta for their troubles before he went on to capture the title.

It's clear Dirty Dom will blame Balor for this loss. And this will likely cause people in The Judgment Day to choose sides on the road to WrestleMania. Will both men even be in The Judgment Day by the time we arrive at the Showcase of the Immortals next month? We'll find out soon enough.