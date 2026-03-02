WWE Raw Preview (3/2/26): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

The next stop along the road to WrestleMania 42 is the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Monday Night Raw will go live tonight on Netflix with the dust still settling from Saturday's Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event.

CM Punk is still the World Heavyweight Champion after a hard-fought victory over Finn Balor in front of his hometown Chicago fans, but his opponent for this year's 'Showcase of the Immortals' was less than impressed. Both the Best in the World and The OTC, Roman Reigns, will be in the house tonight with just weeks to go before their potentially epic clash in Las Vegas.

.@CMPunk pulls out the GUTSY win and retains the World Heavyweight Title! 🫡



Next stop ➡️ The #WrestleMania Main Event pic.twitter.com/gNqwoCHrUk — WWE (@WWE) March 1, 2026

Seth Rollins made his surprise return on Saturday night when he snuck into the Elimination Chamber and made sure that The Vision's Logan Paul did not walk out as the new No. 1 Contender for the WWE Championship. General Manager Adam Pearce has not said that The Visionary will be on the show, but he has promised to personally address his recent interference later tonight.

We do know that AJ Lee will be in Indianapolis less than 48 hours after she won the Women's Intercontinental Championship. Meanwhile, the Men's Intercontinental Title will be on the line when Dominik Mysterio defends the gold against Penta, and Gunther returns to singles competition when he faces Dragon Lee.

Women's Elimination Chamber winner Rhea Ripley, Becky Lynch and LA Knight are all being advertised for the show as well.

Rhea Ripley | Netflix

Here's everything we currently know about tonight's episode of WWE Raw in Indianapolis. Check back for updates as more matches and segments are announced throughout the day.

Men's Intercontinental Championship Match: Dominik Mysterio vs. Penta

Dominik Mysterio vs. Penta | WWE

Thanks in large part to a shoulder injury that Dominik Mysterio suffered toward the end of last year, he has yet to defend his Men's Intercontinental Championship since he won it back from John Cena at Survivor Series: WarGames. That changes tonight when Dirty Dom puts his title on the line against Penta, who is hoping that his sixth time challenging for the gold will be the charm.

Gunther vs. Dragon Lee

Gunther | WWE

Gunther is still riding high after his victory over AJ Styles at the Royal Rumble, but Dragon Lee is looking to bring him down a peg or two. As the former tag team partner of the soon-to-be WWE Hall of Famer, he is still bitter over the Career Killer sending Styles into early retirement. He'll get his opportunity to earn a measure of revenge tonight in Indianapolis.

WWE Raw time:

Time: 8 p.m. EST / 5 p.m. PST

How to Watch WWE Raw tonight:

Streaming: Netflix is the exclusive home to WWE Raw

WWE Raw location:

Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana

WWE Raw card:

Roman Reigns returns to Monday Night Raw

World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk will appear

GM Adam Pearce addresses Seth Rollins' interference at Elimination Chamber

AJ Lee celebrates her Women's Intercontinental Championship victory over Becky Lynch

Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. Penta for the Men's Intercontinental Championship