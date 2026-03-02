WWE Raw Preview (3/2/26): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
The next stop along the road to WrestleMania 42 is the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Monday Night Raw will go live tonight on Netflix with the dust still settling from Saturday's Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event.
CM Punk is still the World Heavyweight Champion after a hard-fought victory over Finn Balor in front of his hometown Chicago fans, but his opponent for this year's 'Showcase of the Immortals' was less than impressed. Both the Best in the World and The OTC, Roman Reigns, will be in the house tonight with just weeks to go before their potentially epic clash in Las Vegas.
Seth Rollins made his surprise return on Saturday night when he snuck into the Elimination Chamber and made sure that The Vision's Logan Paul did not walk out as the new No. 1 Contender for the WWE Championship. General Manager Adam Pearce has not said that The Visionary will be on the show, but he has promised to personally address his recent interference later tonight.
We do know that AJ Lee will be in Indianapolis less than 48 hours after she won the Women's Intercontinental Championship. Meanwhile, the Men's Intercontinental Title will be on the line when Dominik Mysterio defends the gold against Penta, and Gunther returns to singles competition when he faces Dragon Lee.
Women's Elimination Chamber winner Rhea Ripley, Becky Lynch and LA Knight are all being advertised for the show as well.
Here's everything we currently know about tonight's episode of WWE Raw in Indianapolis. Check back for updates as more matches and segments are announced throughout the day.
Men's Intercontinental Championship Match: Dominik Mysterio vs. Penta
Thanks in large part to a shoulder injury that Dominik Mysterio suffered toward the end of last year, he has yet to defend his Men's Intercontinental Championship since he won it back from John Cena at Survivor Series: WarGames. That changes tonight when Dirty Dom puts his title on the line against Penta, who is hoping that his sixth time challenging for the gold will be the charm.
Gunther vs. Dragon Lee
Gunther is still riding high after his victory over AJ Styles at the Royal Rumble, but Dragon Lee is looking to bring him down a peg or two. As the former tag team partner of the soon-to-be WWE Hall of Famer, he is still bitter over the Career Killer sending Styles into early retirement. He'll get his opportunity to earn a measure of revenge tonight in Indianapolis.
WWE Raw time:
Time: 8 p.m. EST / 5 p.m. PST
How to Watch WWE Raw tonight:
Streaming: Netflix is the exclusive home to WWE Raw
WWE Raw location:
Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana
WWE Raw card:
- Roman Reigns returns to Monday Night Raw
- World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk will appear
- GM Adam Pearce addresses Seth Rollins' interference at Elimination Chamber
- AJ Lee celebrates her Women's Intercontinental Championship victory over Becky Lynch
- Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. Penta for the Men's Intercontinental Championship
- Gunther vs. Dragon Lee
Rick Ucchino is the Assistant Editor & Content Coordinator for The Takedown on SI. He also works full-time for 700WLW Radio in Cincinnati, Ohio as a local news and sports anchor, in addition to his time covering the Cincinnati Bengals for Sirius XM. Rick has been on the professional wrestling beat since 2019, having provided coverage for a number of outlets, including Fightful, SB Nation’s Cageside Seats and the Bleav Podcast Network. With an educational background in theater, creative writing and journalism, Rick focuses primarily on the storytelling aspect of pro wrestling, but he’s no stranger to the squared circle himself. He had the privilege of training with former WWE & WCW cruiserweight Jimmy Wang Yang for nearly two years and retired early due to back issues with a perfect 1-0 record in singles competition. Rick is a married father of two incredibly adorable children, who are budding pro wrestling fans themselves. Much to the chagrin of their mother. You can reach Rick at rwucchino@gmail.com