Details On Backstage Reaction To Bianca Belair And Naomi Segment On WWE SmackDown
Things got emotional between Bianca Belair and Naomi on last week's WWE SmackDown.
The former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions stood across from each other in the ring, with Naomi revealing that she was the person who attacked Jade Cargill in the parking lot back in November.
That led to Cargill, who made her return at Elimination Chamber, coming out to seek revenge on her attacker.
Fightful Select has more details on the segment, including the backstage reaction to it within WWE.
According to the report, "at least a half dozen people" that Fightful spoke to had good things to say about the segment and everyone involved.
It was specifically noted that one longtime WWE employee stated that it was the first opportunity Naomi had to be "highlighted in a promo like that with substance" and that she "excelled" in the role.
Additionally, there was acclaim for "Belair's reaction, and Jade Cargill, in addition to the writing, producing and camera work." Another WWE employee pointed out the great execution of the camera presentation when Cargill arrived.
Fightful also revealed that Ioannis Fillippides was listed internally as the writer for the segment, while TJ Wilson was listed as the producer.
Belair is currently scheduled to face IYO SKY for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 41.
