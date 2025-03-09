WWE Set To Overhaul WWE Raw Presentation This Week At Madison Square Garden
The presentation of this week's episode of WWE Raw on Netflix inside Madison Square Garden won't look like its usual self this week.
The Wrestling Observer is reporting that WWE will be scrapping their usual stage sets in order to accommodate more fans. The report indicates the company is looking at a show with 17,000 to 18,000 in attendance.
Monday night's Raw will be headlined during a steel cage grudge match between Seth Rollins and CM Punk. Their feud kicked into a new gear at WWE Elimination Chamber last week. Rollins illegally got involved in the match after he was eliminated and cost Punk the win.
Last week on Raw, Punk called out Rollins for what he did and both men brawled all over the arena and were ejected by Adam Pearce. Later in the show, Rollins said he wanted to end things with Punk. He then made the cage match for this week's show.
Rollins and Punk wrestled in the first-ever WWE Raw on Netflix main event. Punk was victorious thanks to a GTS.
Other announced matches for this week's show include Jey Uso vs. Grayson Waller and New Day vs. Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee. Also, AJ Styles will call out Logan Paul.
