Dexter Lumis Details Why His Second WWE Release Feels Different

Dexter Lumis has been released by WWE twice during his professional wrestling career, and he recently explained why the end of his second run feels different than his previous departure.

Lumis signed with WWE in 2019 and had a memorable run as a member of The Way in NXT. He was released in April 2022, but he returned in August that year, eventually joining The Wyatt Sicks. Lumis later won the tag team titles with Joe Gacy. After a hot start, however, the group's momentum fizzled out and they were ultimately released in a wave of cuts this past April.

In a new interview, Lumis shared his thoughts on his release and detailed the end of his time in the company.

Dexter Lumis says this WWE release feels more final

The Wyatt Sicks | WWE

Speaking on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Lumis was asked to comment on how he was feeling a few months after his release. He noted that he couldn't change what happened, and he was focused on the future. Lumis admitted that his release was "disheartening", but he stated that he had a fun career.

"I don’t want to dwell on any negativity in that arena, but yeah, it’s disheartening," Lumis said."I was there for seven years, and I feel like I had a really unique, very fun career."

Lumis was then asked to discuss whether this release felt different from his previous departure. He explained how, when he left the company in 2022, there were plenty of shake-ups in NXT, but he was familiar with Triple H's mindset. Lumis made it clear that he was confident in his in-ring skills, but with this second release, he said it felt different because TKO emphasized the importance of money and business.

"I’ve kept my body in shape, and I train hard," Lumis said. "I can do athletic stuff, and I’m 35 years old. So why don’t you hire me? I have a lot to offer this company. Now, I don’t know. I just feel like it’s different because, [with] TKO, the bottom line is the dollar.”

When asked to elaborate on whether this release felt more final than the first one, Lumis stated that it did. He acknowledged that while wrestlers often hear that the door could always be open, he was ready prove himself in this new chapter.

“It does feel a little more final," Lumis said. "You always hear, you know, the door could always still be open. Never say never; those types of things. But I feel like now, as opposed to back then, I got to go out and prove myself a little bit more.”

Since his release, Lumis has returned to action on the independent scene. His next move remains unclear, but no matter what, he gave fan many memorable moments across his two stints with WWE.