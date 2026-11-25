Arguably the biggest dream match that WWE can put on at this point is The Rock vs. Roman Reigns.

The company pressed play on that match ahead of WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia, but had to walk back the match due to fan backlash over The Rock stealing the WrestleMania world title match and main event from Cody Rhodes.

The Rock competed at WrestleMania 40, but it was alongside Roman Reigns in a tag team match against Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes rather than opposite Reigns. Fast forward three years, and WWE is celebrating The Rock's 30th anniversary with the company.

The Rock | The CW Network

To put a bow on the celebration, The Rock will be appearing at Survivor Series in Houston over the weekend. The Rock made his WWE debut at Survivor Series in 1996.

When The Rock heads back to WWE, people talk, and the number one question is usually: Is The Rock going to wrestle? Well, WrestleMania 43 in Saudi Arabia looms, and reports indicate that WWE wants to pull out all the stops for its first WrestleMania outside North America. The Rock wrestling a match would surely be a way to do that.

CM Punk calls for Roman Reigns vs. The Rock at WrestleMania

Roman Reigns | Netflix

The question is, who does he face? CM Punk has declared the match he wants to see. In a new interview with Rich Eisen, Punk revealed that he wants The Rock vs. Reigns and he wants to see it at WrestleMania next year.

“Do you want to start the rumors now," Punk asked. "I would love to see Rock vs. Roman at WrestleMania coming up. I think that would be entertaining.”

Hearing that from Punk is surprising. When The Rock made his first return to WWE before WrestleMania 28 and WrestleMania 29, Punk was skeptical about part-time talent returning to WWE to work in the top spots.

Now, if Punk is right and WrestleMania 43 does feature Reigns vs. Rock, that leaves Oba Femi out of the top title match mix on Raw. Reports throughout the year have indicated that Femi is likely to face Reigns at WrestleMania, but what does the event look like for Femi without Reigns?

Femi has been feuding with The Vision for much of the year after his run of matches with Brock Lesnar. Femi could have final matches in that feud with either Bronson Reed or Bron Breakker, or could also head to the blue brand and challenge for that world title.

Sami Zayn vs. Femi is a top-draw match and would also leave the Punk vs. Rhodes match, which has been reported on the table for the event.