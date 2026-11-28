WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2026 takes place tonight at Daikin Park in Houston, Texas. Live coverage of this evening's premium live event is below.

Carrying on the new tradition starting back in 2022, the WarGames match returns to Survivor Series this evening as the men and women will step into the two-ring steel cage to battle for survival.

On one side, Roman Reigns will lead The Bloodline into battle against Royce Keys and the 946. After several weeks of the 946 attacking members of The Bloodline, the Tribal Chief finally stepped up to help his teammates and level the odds against WWE's newest stable.

Will the World Heavyweight Champion lead the Bloodline to another WarGames victory? Or will Royce Keys prove that the 946 isn't another iteration of the Nexus?

On the women's side of things, we'll see Fatal Influence team with Jade Cargill and Michin to take on a dream team of sorts as Charlotte Flair will team with Alexa Bliss, Tatum Paxley, Bayley, and Stephanie Vaquer.

With Alexa Bliss and Tatum Paxley shockingly taking back the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles from Michin and B-Fab last night on SmackDown, what impact, if any, will that have on tonight's match when these women face off inside the WarGames structure?

The traditional five-on-five Survivor Series match returns tonight for the first time since 2021 as Team USA, led by Cody Rhodes, takes on Team Mexico, led by Rey Mysterio. Will Seth Rollins' last-minute addition to Team USA be a detriment to the team? Will CM Punk keep his emotions in check for the good of the team? We'll find out.

The Rock | The CW Network

Tonight's event will also see the return of The Rock, as he and John Cena will be in the same building for the first time since Elimination Chamber 2025, when Cena shocked the world by turning heel and aligning with The Rock heading into WrestleMania 41.

It will be interesting to see what happens if these two WWE Legends share the screen later tonight.

On the somber side of things, due to last night's SmackDown being taped, we can expect a video tribute this evening for Bronson Reed, who tragically passed away on Friday at the age of 38. On behalf of everyone here at the Takedown on SI, we send our heartfelt condolences to his friends and family.

WWE Survivor Series results:

During the Kickoff Show, John Cena officially added World Tag Team Champions, Je'Von Evans and Penta to the John Cena Classic.

Women's WarGames: Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Tatum Paxley, Bayley, and Stephanie Vaquer defeated Fatal Influence, Jade Cargill, and Michin. Charlotte Flair and Jacy Jayne kick things off for their respective teams. Both Flair and Jayne wear "BR" armbands in memory of Bronson Reed. I expect we'll see a lot of that this evening. The action between the two women is relatively even early on, but Flair secured firm control in the final minute before Fallon Henley entered the matchup.

Flair did the best she could against the numbers game, but was eventually overwhelmed by Jayne and Henley. Tatum Paxley was the next woman to enter the match, but Henley guarded the door and initially kept her out; Paxley eventually made her way in with a fire extinguisher to even the odds. Flair and Paxley would turn the tide in their favor until Lainey Reid hit the ring with a trash can lid to save her stablemates.

Flair and Paxley fought back as Flair hit Reid with a top-rope Spanish Fly, followed by a 450 from Paxley. Fatal Influence would quickly regain control of the situation until Alexa Bliss entered the WarGames structure to assist her team. As the sides were even, Fatal Influence attempted to climb the cage to escape, which would have resulted in a disqualification, so that doesn't make a ton of sense.

However, before they could escape, they were stopped by their opponents as Michin joined the match with a kendo stick in hand. Fatal Influence and Michin took advantage of the numbers game until Bayley entered the match, armed with trash cans and a steel chair. Before Jade Cargill's entrance, Flair landed a massive moonsault off the top of the steel cage onto all of her opponents.

FROM THE TOP OF THE CAGE 😱 pic.twitter.com/L5O8o4KjLw — WWE (@WWE) November 28, 2026

Cargill would turn the tide for her team, but finally the final entrant, Stephanie Vaquer, made her way to the ring. At this point, it was announced by the commentary team that Alexa Bliss had been injured and was removed from the match by the medical team. So even though the match is officially underway, it's still a handicap match.

Vaquer started out hot but was eventually taken down as well. This led to a move sequence where the women would get up and hit a move and exit the fight for someone else to enter and hit their move. Vaquer hit Cargill with the Devil's Kiss on the steel grating platform between the two rings. Michin nails Bayley with a Styles Clash off the second rope into a trash can. Michin got a two-count before it was broken up.

The finish of the match saw a miscommunication from Jayne and Cargill who nailed each other with their moves. This led to Flair putting Cargill in the Figure Eight as Vaquer hit her with the Vaquer Inferno to score the pinfall victory for her team.

Before the second match, John Cena made his way to the ring to speak with the WWE Universe.

Keep refreshing throughout the evening for The Takedown on SI's live coverage of tonight's WWE Survivor Series: WarGames premium live event.

WWE Survivor Series: WarGames card:

Women's WarGames: Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Tatum Paxley, Bayley, and Stephanie Vaquer vs. Fatal Influence, Jade Cargill, and Michin

Traditional Survivor Series Match: Team USA (Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, LA Knight, and Je'Von Evans) vs. Team Mexico (Rey Mysterio, El Grande Americano, Dragon Lee, Rey Fenix, and Penta)

Women's World Championship: Liv Morgan (c) vs. Becky Lynch

Men's WarGames: The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, the Usos, Jacob Fatu, and Solo Sikoa) vs. The 946 (Royce Keys, Cruz Montana, Carmelo Hayes, Lucien Price, and Bronco Nima)