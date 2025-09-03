Drake Sets WWE Social Media Ablaze With Candid Rhea Ripley Admission
Drake has been drawing attention to himself once again. Not for inciting beefs with fellow rappers, but rather for declaring that a current WWE superstar is his muse.
The Canadian rapper has blown up wrestling Twitter with his latest declaration during a recent interview in which he revealed his For You Page on Instagram is being dominated by one of WWE's most beloved stars.
Drake x Mami
While being interviewed by Bobbi Althoff, Drake revealed that former Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley was his muse. Although the rapper also admitted that he was not the Australian's type.
“My FYP page is just all Rhea Ripley. She’s a wrestler, she’s like my muse but I’m the opposite of everything that she likes.”- Drake
Given how many musicians have tried their luck in the WWE ring, from Jelly Roll to Bad Bunny, it would not come as a surprise to see the Jumpman rapper learning the ropes and potentially even teaming with Ripley.
Drake is a known WWE fan, having sat ringside at this year's Elimination Chamber event which took place in his hometown of Toronto, Canada. That night the Hotline Bling star sat alongside Lil Yachty and was acknowledged during the main event by Logan Paul, who wrote 'OVO' in tribute to the rapper on his Elimination Chamber pod.
Drake's Life Has Been Like a WWE Rivalry Recently
In fact, stepping into the squared circle wouldn't even be that big of a departure career-wise for Drake, who's monumental beef with Kendrick Lamar throughout 2024 was like something straight off WWE television.
For Drake, he was very much the John Cena to Lamar's Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam 2014 during the beef, taking repeated super heavyweight blows that he could not respond to in any meaningfully damaging way.
However, despite being widely regarded as the 'loser' in his battle with Kendrick, Drake still retains a monstrous fanbase around the globe and any potential interaction with Rhea Ripley would no doubt be encouraged by WWE management.
With WWE doing regular shows in Canada, both for TV and Premium Live Events, it wouldn't be surprising to see Drake sat ringside once more on WWE TV sometime in the very near future. Post Malone found himself getting into it with Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch at Clash In Paris, so why not Drake hopping the guardrail to aid his newfound muse?
The Latest on WWE, AEW, & More
Massive AJ Lee News Has Dropped Ahead Of WWE Wrestlepalooza
Kelly Kelly Shuts Down WWE Evolution Rumor
NBC Sports President Speaks Out After WWE PLE's Leave Peacock
Former WWE Star Describes WWE Changes After Vince McMahon Returned In 2023