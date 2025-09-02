Massive AJ Lee News Has Dropped Ahead Of WWE Wrestlepalooza
WWE's ESPN era is beginning a lot sooner than originally announced and the company is playing every card in their deck to make sure Wrestlepalooza is a massive event.
ESPN launched their new direct-to-consumer streaming service August 20, which included the announcement of their partnership with WWE.
WWE was originally set to begin airing all PLEs on the new ESPN streaming app beginning in 2026, but the partnership is starting early with Wrestlepalooza to air live on ESPN's new service September 20. The show is heavily rumored to feature John Cena in a marquee match against Brock Lesnar.
Another heavily rumored star-studded matchup is now expected to join the celebration.
A.J. Lee set to team with CM Punk
Becky Lynch cost CM Punk a chance at winning the World Heavyweight Championship after delivering a shocking low blow toward the end of Clash In Paris Sunday afternoon, and the episode of Monday Night Raw 24 hours later saw Lynch strike Punk multiple times which led to a threat from Punk.
These remarks do not appear to be empty threats for the sake of getting a cheap reaction. Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer first reported on the plans for Wrestlepalooza, saying A.J. Lee is slated to team with her real-life husband CM Punk in a mixed tag team match against Becky Lynch and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins.
“So Punk & AJ vs. Seth & Becky is planned for WrestlePalooza.”- Bryan Alvarez
Alvarez posted the report exclusively to his subscribers on X.
Fightful followed up that report saying there were numerous creative pitches after it was discovered AJ Lee was interested in returning to the ring. Fightful's sources at WWE say the former Divas champion will be referenced or will appear on this week's episode of Friday Night Smackdown. This Friday's episode of SmackDown will also be held in Punk's hometown of Chicago, Illinois.
Backstage reaction to her return
Word of Lee's return reportedly floated around backstage this past weekend at Clash In Paris and it appears WWE talent are excited about her potential return, with some having pleasant and friendly exchanges over the years. The report also states that younger members on the roster who grew up watching Lee are most excited about her potential arrival.
Lee wrestled for the last time in a six-woman tag team match on an episode of WWE Raw in March 2015. Lee was the longest-reigning WWE Divas champion until Nikki Bella eventually surpassed Lee's record.
Beyond this event being the first PLE on ESPN, AEW is also hosting their All Out pay-per-view from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada on the same Saturday night as Wrestlepalooza.
Wrestlepalooza airs live through ESPN Saturday September 20 at 7:00 pm Eastern.
