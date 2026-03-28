Drew McIntyre and Jacob Fatu Get Special Stipulation Match at WrestleMania 42

It's been made official for WrestleMania 42. Drew McIntyre and Jacob Fatu are set to go to war with one another next month inside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis made that announcement Friday night in front of a raucous Pittsburgh crowd who collectively wanted to see the hobbled McIntyre and Fatu continue their fight from last week.

Aldis wasn't about to let that happen as WWE medical determined that neither man was in the right condition for a fight. That is, unless all company liability was removed from the equation. Spoiler alert, it will be in three weeks time.

Drew McIntyre and Jacob Fatu will meet in an Unsanctioned Match at WrestleMania 42

The Scottish Warrior and Samoan Werewolf have been at each other's throats ever since Fatu returned from injury earlier this year. He's still under the impression that it was McIntyre who attacked him backstage last fall, forcing him to undergo significant dental surgery.

Fatu inadvertently helped McIntyre defeat Cody Rhodes to capture the WWE Championship during Three Stages of Hell back in January, but he made up for his mistake three weeks ago by making sure Drew dropped the title back to the American Nightmare.

With his plans of walking into WrestleMania 42 as the WWE Champion no longer possible, McIntyre found a new path to earning his spot at the 'Showcase of the Immortals' in the form of good old-fashioned revenge.

McIntre and Fatu were scheduled to face each other on the March 20 edition of SmackDown, but Drew started a brawl before the show even began by crashing his car into Jacob's in the arena parking lot. That accident sparked an hours-long fight that ended with both men falling off some construction scaffolding.

They each arrived at the PPG Paints Arena Friday night sporting significant injuries, but they were still willing to throw down before Aldis stepped in between them. They'll now have three weeks to rest up before they meet in an Unsanctioned Match.

This was the second match for WrestleMania 42 that was made official during SmackDown. Earlier in the show, Sami Zayn defeated Carmelo Hayes to capture the Men's United States Championship. He'll now defend the title against Trick Williams in Las Vegas.

Current WrestleMania 42 Card (Announced):

CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns | WWE

CM Punk (c) vs. Roman Reigns for the World Heavyweight Championship

Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Randy Orton for the WWE Championship

Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Liv Morgan for the Women's World Championship

Jade Cargill (c) vs. Rhea Ripley for the WWE Women's Championship

AJ Lee (c) vs. Becky Lynch for the Women's Intercontinental Championship

Sami Zayn (c) vs. Trick Williams for the Men's United States Championship

Brock Lesnar vs. Oba Femi